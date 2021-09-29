St. Lukes Health Fair Booth

When click on box it would go to page like Nurses
Trauma, stroke, and heart attack are the top three preventable causes of death in Idaho. Faster treatment significantly lessens the chance of severe disability or death.
Learn how to prevent and treat trauma, stroke, and heart attack.
Trauma – Pay attention or pay a price!
Trauma is the result of an act or event that damages, harms, or hurts a human being resulting in intentional or unintentional damage to the body.
- Slips, trips, and falls were the #1 accident causing hospitalization at Magic Valley and Wood River in 2019.
- Injury caused by car accidents were the #2 cause of hospitalization.
- Both are preventable!
- Injury happens where we live, work and play. Help prevent an accident from occurring.
- St. Luke’s Magic Valley is a level III Trauma Center and St. Luke’s Wood River is a level IV trauma center.
- A trauma center is a hospital that has the necessary personnel and equipment to effectively care for critically injured patients 24 hours a day.
Stroke – Time lost is brain lost!
Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. Without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells die. Learn more here.
- High blood pressure is the #1 risk factor.
- Use the Stroke Risk Factor Scorecard in the right hand column.
i. If you fall in the yellow (moderate risk) or red (high risk) category, take this card to your healthcare provider to discuss how to lower your personal risk for stroke.
- Stroke can be treated. SEE Signs and Symptoms of a Stroke in the right column
- “Be FAST” - Recognize the signs of a stroke or TIA. See Be FAST in the right column
i. Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more about the symptoms.
Free fridge magnet and wallet cards are available with the BE FAST information.
Contact Us HERE to receive one.
Heart Attack – Protect your heart!
Your heart muscle needs oxygen to survive. A heart attack occurs when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. SEE brochure in the right column
ii. If you smoke, stop. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or Project Filter
iii. Be physically active
iv. Work with a provider to manage your risk factors.
- Here are the 5 Heart Attack Warning Signs
- SEE the 5 Heart Attack Signs in the right column
- You can help save a life! Learn hands only CPR.
- Watch this video
- If you have had a heart attack, there is a road to recovery. (SEE: How will I recover in the right column)
Emergency Services – When you need help. We are here for you.
Community Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS) is a service that provides health care in the home. Your doctor can request CHEMS services for you.
Magic Valley Paramedics respond to 911 calls in all of Twin Falls and Jerome counties. They work in collaboration with Quick Response Units across the region
Education Offered:
- Hands-only CPR
- Stop the Bleed
Air St. Luke’s is the region’s comprehensive medical transport program, operating as mobile critical care units with advanced lifesaving equipment and technology.
Education Offered:
- EMS Continuing Education and Simulation
Click HERE to Access the Air St. Luke’s Membership. All memberships fund EMS continuing education and simulation for rural volunteer agencies.
Servicios de Emergencia– Habilidades para el viaje de la vida
Las tres causas principales prevenibles de muerte en Idaho son los traumatismos, accidentes cerebrovasculares y ataques al corazón. Un tratamiento rápido reduce significativamente el riesgo de una discapacidad grave o la muerte.
Aprenda cómo prevenir y tratar los traumatismos, accidentes cerebrovasculares, y ataques al corazón.
Traumatismo-¡ponga atención o pague el precio!
Un traumatismo es el resultado de una acción o evento que hiere, lastima y lesiona al ser humano teniendo como resultado un daño intencional o no intencional al cuerpo.
- Los resbalones, tropiezos y caídas fueron la causa #1 de accidente y hospitalización en Magic Valley y Wood River in 2019.
- Las lesiones causadas por accidentes de automóvil fueron la causa #2 de hospitalización.
- ¡Ambas son prevenibles!
- Las lesiones ocurren donde vivimos, donde trabajamos y donde nos divertimos. Ayude a prevenir que ocurran los accidentes
- Aprenda sobre las caídas según envejecemos
- Guía de seguridad para prevenir caídas en casa y en actividades de recreación.
- Aprenda sobre las conmociones cerebrales (concusiones)
- Multitareas mientras maneja es una distracción
- Proteja a su adolescente que maneja.
- Encuentre 10 maneras de reducir el riesgo de lesiones.
- Aprenda sobre las caídas según envejecemos
- St. Luke’s Magic Valley es un centro de trauma nivel III y St. Luke’s Wood River es un centro de trauma nivel IV.
- Un centro de trauma es un hospital que tiene el personal y equipo necesario para atender de manera efectiva a un paciente en estado crítico 24 horas al día.
Accidente cerebrovascular- ¡Tiempo perdido es cerebro perdido!
Un accidente cerebrovascular ocurre cuando el flujo de sangre al cerebro es interrumpido. Sin sangre oxigenada, las neuronas del cerebro mueren. Más información: aquí.
- Los accidentes cerebrovasculares se pueden prevenir.
- La presión arterial alta es el factor de riesgo #1.
i. Aprenda cómo reducir su presión arterial.
- Use la tarjeta de puntaje de los riesgos de sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular.
i. Si su puntaje muestra amarillo (riesgo moderado), o rojo (riesgo alto), tome esta tarjeta y muestre a su profesional médico para conversar sobre cómo reducir su riesgo personal de sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular.
- Los accidentes cerebrovasculares tienen tratamiento. (Signs and Symptoms of a Stroke)
- “Be FAST” son las siglas en inglés para poder reconocer los síntomas de un accidente cerebrovascular o un ataque isquémico transitorio (TIA por sus siglas en inglés. (Be FAST)
i. Embed video on recognizing stroke symptoms
Tenemos imanes para el refrigerador y tarjetas para la cartera con la información de BE FAST
Si quiere recibir uno, póngase en contacto AQUÍ.
Ataque Cardiaco-¡Proteja su corazón!
El músculo de su corazón necesita oxígeno para sobrevivir. Un ataque al corazón ocurre cuando se bloquea por completo o se reduce en gran medida el flujo de sangre oxigenada que va al músculo del corazón.
ii. Si usted fuma, deje de hacerlo. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW o Project Filter
iv. Trabaje en colaboración con su profesional médico para manejar sus factores de riesgo.
- Aquí presentamos las 5 señales de aviso de un ataque al corazón
-
- ¡Usted puede salvar una vida! Aprenda cómo realizar la resucitación cardiopulmonar (CPR por sus siglas en inglés).
- Video here
- Si ha sufrido un ataque al corazón, existe un camino hacia la recuperación.
Servicios de Emergencia-Estamos con usted cuando necesite ayuda.
Los servicios de emergencia médicos para la comunidad/Community Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS por sus siglas en inglés), es un programa que ofrece servicios de salud en su hogar. Su doctor puede solicitar servicios CHEMS para usted.
Comuníquese con nosotros AQUÍ.
Los paramédicos de Magic Valley responden a todas las llamadas del 911 en los condados de Twin Falls y Jerome. También trabajan en colaboración con el equipo de respuesta inmediata a través de toda la región.
Clases disponibles:
- Cómo realizar la resucitación cardiopulmonar
- Cómo detener un sangrado
Comuníquese AQUÍ.
Air St. Luke’s es un programa integral de transporte médico que funciona mediante unidades móviles de cuidado intensivo con equipos y tecnologías avanzados para salvar vidas.
Clases disponibles:
- Educación continua y simulacros de servicios de emergencia médica.
Comuníquese AQUÍ.
Haga clic AQUÍ para hacerse miembro de Air St.Luke’s. El pago de suscripción sirve para establecer fondos de educación y simulacros para agencias de voluntarios en las áreas rurales.