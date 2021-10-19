 Skip to main content
St. Luke’s myChart - The Key to Your Health Care
St. Luke's myChart - The Key to Your Health Care

MyChart enables you to securely use the internet to help manage and receive information about your healthcare and your medical record.

Use your MyChart account to:

  • Request or schedule appointments
  • Contact your provider
  • Pay your bill
  • Estimate expenses
  • Request prescription refills
  • Check in for appointments
  • View test results
  • NEW! Virtual urgent care services
    • St. Luke's now offers virtual urgent care services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., if appropriate depending on your symptoms. Chest pain, headache or depression symptoms require in-person visits.

Sign up is free and easy! There are 3 options to get started:

  1. An activation code will be printed on your “After Visit Summary” from your provider visit.
  2. Contact your clinic or MyChart Helpline to request an Instant Activation email.
  3. Sign up online today!

Any questions?

  • Email: myChartsupportteam@slhs.org
  • Call MyChart Helpline: 208-381-9000
  • For specific health or clinical questions in MyChart, please contact your clinic directly.
