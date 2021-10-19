 Skip to main content
St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine - Change Your Lifestyle, Change Your Life
St. Luke's Lifestyle Medicine - Change Your Lifestyle, Change Your Life

Lifestyle Medicine empowers you with knowledge and skills to help you achieve better overall health and greater quality of life. Intensive lifestyle interventions have been shown to prevent, treat, manage or even reverse serious conditions, such as diabetes and prediabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, mild cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues and depression.

We will work with you to create an individual care plan tailored to your unique needs in either group or individual visits.

Services Include:

  • medical appointments
  • measurements
  • lab draws and surveys
  • medically supervised exercise

Lifestyle Virtual Classes - Open to Everyone! (stlukesonline.org)

  • nutrition
  • physical activity
  • stress management
  • improved sleep
  • positive relationships
  • avoiding toxic substances

Virtual Classes for Specific Conditions:

Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP)

  • This evidence-based program allows your body to protect and heal itself while helping you reduce medications and lower your overall health care costs.

Treatment for Nicotine Dependence

  • Many people who have quit tobacco and other nicotine products say it’s the hardest thing they’ve ever done. Most, however, will likely say it’s the most important and rewarding thing they’ve ever done.
  • The program is open to anyone who wants to quit any form of nicotine—such as smoking, vaping or chewing.

Business Name: St Luke’s Clinic - Lifestyle Medicine

  • Address Line 1: Addison Location:  2550 Addison Ave East, Suite C
  • Address Line 2: North College Location: 754 North College Road, Suite A
  • City: Twin Falls
  • State: ID
  • ZIP Code: 83301
  • Business Hours: Weekdays 8:00am – 4:00pm
  • Phone: 208-814-7770
  • Website URL: Lifestyle Medicine at St. Luke's (stlukesonline.org)
