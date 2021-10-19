 Skip to main content
St. Luke’s Behavior Health - Know the Signs, Reduce the Stigma
St. Luke’s Behavior Health - Know the Signs, Reduce the Stigma

Keep your mental health at its best.  Positive mental health allows people to realize their full potential, cope with the stresses of life, work productively and make meaningful contributions to their communities. 

  1. Psychiatrist offers ideas on how people can take care of their mental health daily - KMVT News Segment
  2. Challenge yourself with any, or all, of these mental health activities.
  • (LINK TO DOC  “MH Challenges and….pdf”)
  1. Read about social distancing without socially isolating ourselves - KMVT News Segment

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health offers therapy, medication management, and psychological testing for ages 2-99. We would like to help you with your mental health needs. Please call our clinic at 814-9100 to make an appointment.

Learn about virtual community-based programs 

  • QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer)
    • This FREE 1-hour training is available for anyone 14 years and can help save a life!
      • Knowledge and skills to identify warning signs that someone may be suicidal
      • Confidence to talk to them about suicidal thoughts
      • Ability to connect them with professional care
      • Mental Health First Aid
        • This half day training is available for first responders and front-line workers. It teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse.

