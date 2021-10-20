 Skip to main content
Health Resources

Below are a list of top Idaho resources to better understand COVID-19 and how it can effect you and your families health. These resources provide information to our local community members.

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19, or think you may have been exposed?

St. Luke’s is here to help.

COVID-19 services, information, testing, data & reporting, frequent asked Questions and answers.

https://www.stlukesonline.org/health-services/service-groups/covid-resources

CDC.gov

SouthCentral

South Central Public Health District offers information about our public health programs and clinics. Visit https://phd5.idaho.gov/

CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention features your health information, work & school, responder stories, cases & data, global information and guidance for Covid-19, vaccines, prevention and control in addition to other health outbreaks to be aware of, pregnancy information, protect your hearing, and high risk for flu/vaccine details and much more. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/

Idaho Rebounds

Visit https://rebound.idaho.gov/

View Governor Brad Little recent messages, actions, stages of Idaho rebounds plan, resources for businesses, grants available and more. Be informed of local resources.

Magic Valley logo

Visit https://magicvalley.com/resources/

Connection to Coronavirus news resource center. View top stories locally and nationally.

