Health Resources

Below are a list of top Idaho resources to better understand COVID-19 and how it can effect you and your families health. These resources provide information to our local community members.

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19, or think you may have been exposed?

St. Luke’s is here to help.

COVID-19 services, information, testing, data & reporting, frequent asked Questions and answers.

South Central Public Health District offers information about our public health programs and clinics. Visit https://phd5.idaho.gov/

CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention features your health information, work & school, responder stories, cases & data, global information and guidance for Covid-19, vaccines, prevention and control in addition to other health outbreaks to be aware of, pregnancy information, protect your hearing, and high risk for flu/vaccine details and much more. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/

View Governor Brad Little recent messages, actions, stages of Idaho rebounds plan, resources for businesses, grants available and more. Be informed of local resources.

Connection to Coronavirus news resource center. View top stories locally and nationally.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0