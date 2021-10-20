 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Resources - Educate Yourself
COVID-19 Resources - Educate Yourself

Below are a list of top Idaho resources to better understand COVID-19 and how it can effect you and your families health. These resources provide information to our local community members.

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19, or think you may have been exposed?

St. Luke’s is here to help.

COVID-19 services, information, testing, data & reporting, frequent asked Questions and answers.

https://www.stlukesonline.org/health-services/service-groups/covid-resources

CDC.gov

South Central Public Health District offers information about our public health programs and clinics. Visit https://phd5.idaho.gov/

CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers your health information, work & school, responder stories, cases & data, global information and guidance for Covid-19, vaccines, prevention and control in addition to other health outbreaks to be aware of, pregnant information, protect your hearing, and high risk for flu/vaccine and much more. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/

View Governor Brad Little recent messages, actions, stages of Idaho rebounds plan, resources for businesses, grants available and more. Be informed of local resources.

Connection to Coronavirus news resource center. View top stories locally and nationally.

