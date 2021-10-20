COVID-19 Resources - Educate Yourself

Below are a list of top Idaho resources to better understand COVID-19 and how it can effect you and your families health. These resources provide information to our local community members.
Do you have symptoms of COVID-19, or think you may have been exposed?
St. Luke’s is here to help.
COVID-19 services, information, testing, data & reporting, frequent asked Questions and answers.
South Central Public Health District offers information about our public health programs and clinics. Visit https://phd5.idaho.gov/
CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers your health information, work & school, responder stories, cases & data, global information and guidance for Covid-19, vaccines, prevention and control in addition to other health outbreaks to be aware of, pregnant information, protect your hearing, and high risk for flu/vaccine and much more. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/