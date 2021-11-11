 Skip to main content
Click here to find a location near you to enter the VIP Seating. https://www.bankfirstfed.com/connect/branch-and-atm-locator

First Federal Bank presents the 2021 Festival of Lights Parade

Friday, December 3rd, 6pm

The parade route is on Main Ave. from Dierkes Street to Idaho Street. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow directly after the parade at the Commons across from the City Hall.

