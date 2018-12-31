ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — A former firefighter has died after rescuing his fiancee and four young boys from the man’s burning apartment in upstate New York.
Family members say the boys, three of whom were 38-year-old ex-firefighter John Heller’s nephews, were spending the night at Heller’s apartment building in Oneonta when the fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
Relatives have posted online that Heller got his fiancee and all the boys out of his burning third-floor apartment but didn’t make it out himself. Oneonta Fire Department officials confirm his death but say no cause has been determined yet.
One of the boys suffered burns on his arm.
Fire officials say he was a part-time Oneonta firefighter from October 2003 to August 2009.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
