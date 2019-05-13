PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Pennsylvania bank manager who was shot in the head during a 1986 robbery in which three other employees were killed has died.
Marcia Hauser, who lived outside Easton, died May 4 at an assisted living center in Philadelphia. She was 64.
On June 6, 1986, two men walked into the First National Bank of Bath and opened fire. Hauser was shot in the leg, wrists and head, suffering permanent injuries.
The robbers took more than $2,000 but were captured at a roadblock several hours later. One died in prison in 2017. The other is serving life without parole.
Hauser’s obituary says she’ll be remembered for her “enduring strength” and “ability to find resiliency and light in the face of adversity.”
A memorial service is planned Saturday.
