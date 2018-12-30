Folks often ask me about Lyda Southard, Twin Falls’ own serial killer. And every now and then, someone tells me something I didn’t already know about Lyda.
“Where were you when I was writing my Big Story about her?” I exclaim.
Lyda was one of America’s first female serial killers and likely is Idaho’s most infamous woman. Between 1915 and 1920, she killed four of her husbands, a brother-in-law, and possibly her 2-year-old daughter.
Lyda killed by boiling the arsenic out of flypaper, then lacing her victims’ food with the poison. She was convicted in 1921 of poisoning her fourth husband, Edward Meyer, and was sentenced to imprisonment in the Idaho Penitentiary.
Lyda escaped and was later captured, re-imprisoned, and, in 1943, given a full pardon. She died 60 years ago last February.
Lyda was known only as a demure woman from a good Christian family turned grieving widow. Then Twin Falls County Deputy Virgil Ormsby caught on to her evil ways, tracked her down and brought her to justice.
The latest to fill in some of the holes in Lyda’s mysterious life was 97-year-old Betty Pastoor, whose uncle, John Holler, and Lyda were friends when they were young. The two even dated.
“Uncle John said she was a cute little thing,” said Betty, who, in utero, “attended” Lyda’s trial with her mother, Harriett.
February 2018 marks 60 years since Twin Falls serial killer Lyda Southard died. Still, her legend lives on, epitomizing our peculiar relationship with the serial killers of old.
