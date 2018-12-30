+5 
Idaho's serial killer
Lyda Southard is considered one of America's first female serial killers. Photo taken Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in downtown Twin Falls. NOTE: This was a fun illustration that I got to collaborate with Pat Sutphin on. We actually shot it in my apartment.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

Folks often ask me about Lyda Southard, Twin Falls’ own serial killer. And every now and then, someone tells me something I didn’t already know about Lyda.

“Where were you when I was writing my Big Story about her?” I exclaim.

Lyda Southard

A $50 reward was offered for the capture of Lyda Southard after she escaped in 1931 from the Idaho State Penitentiary in Boise.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lyda was one of America’s first female serial killers and likely is Idaho’s most infamous woman. Between 1915 and 1920, she killed four of her husbands, a brother-in-law, and possibly her 2-year-old daughter.

Murder
The gravestone of Loraine Dooley, daughter of Lyda Southard, sits Jan. 18 at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Lyda killed by boiling the arsenic out of flypaper, then lacing her victims’ food with the poison. She was convicted in 1921 of poisoning her fourth husband, Edward Meyer, and was sentenced to imprisonment in the Idaho Penitentiary.

Murder
The gravestone of Edward F. Meyer, fourth husband of Lyda Southard, sits Jan. 18 at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. Southard was convicted of second-degree murder for his death.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Lyda escaped and was later captured, re-imprisoned, and, in 1943, given a full pardon. She died 60 years ago last February.

Lyda was known only as a demure woman from a good Christian family turned grieving widow. Then Twin Falls County Deputy Virgil Ormsby caught on to her evil ways, tracked her down and brought her to justice.

Lyda Southard A1 Art

Idaho's notorious serial killer Lyda Southard is seen in 1921 with Twin Falls County Sheriff E.R. Sherman, right, and Deputy Virgil H. Ormsby, after her capture. 

 PHOTO IN PUBLIC DOMAIN

The latest to fill in some of the holes in Lyda’s mysterious life was 97-year-old Betty Pastoor, whose uncle, John Holler, and Lyda were friends when they were young. The two even dated.

“Uncle John said she was a cute little thing,” said Betty, who, in utero, “attended” Lyda’s trial with her mother, Harriett.

