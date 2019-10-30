Wednesday, Oct. 30
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Youth fest/TF
Spooky Scavenger Hunt for elementary-aged students, 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Film/TF
Scary Movie Night, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open from dark to 9 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Family, couples and singles are welcome. First lesson is free, then it’s $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Storytime and trick-or-treating, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features a special storytime with a guest reader and trick-or-treating downtown. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s Halloween Costume Contest for lunchtime members, 11:45 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. Congregate members are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Fest/TF
Bish Street Trunk-or-Treat, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road.
Fest/TF
Middlekauff Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. at Middlekauff Ford, 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Features a family-friendly trick-or-treating event. Free. 208-736-2480.
Haunted mazes/TF
Halloween Haunted Mazes with a Harry Potter theme, hosted by Twin Falls Rotary Club After Hours, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s School of Wizardery and Magic for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, cookie decorating, face painting, and trick-or-treat bags with candy and other prizes. Admission is $3 per person or a school supply from the lists. The event helps with school supplies, hygiene items and field trips for students in need in the Twin Falls area. Information and supply lists: rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze.
Festival/TF
Twin Falls Alternative Festival, 6 to 9 p.m. indoors at River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., corner of Falls Avenue East and the road to Shoshone Falls. A free event for families with games for all ages, candy and prizes. To help at the event or donate candy, call 208-733-3133.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Fest/Burley
Fourth annual Community Trunk-o-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fabri-Kal Corp. parking lot, 2457 Washington Ave. Info: Nancy Bernal-Villegas at 208- 677-1406 or nbernal@fabri-kal.com.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey Halloween Hoopla with trick-or-treating at local participating merchants, 3 to 5 p.m. on Main Street. Also a costume contest for all ages, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St. Free. Info: The Chamber of Hailey and Wood River Valley, 208-788-3484, or haileyidaho.com.
Fest/Jerome
Second annual Main Street Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. along East Main Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street. The event is presented by the Jerome Spirit Committee.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s early-bird book sale, 5 to 7 p.m. in the community meeting room at the library, 100 First Ave. E. The event includes a Halloween trick-or-treat special; bring your kids to the sale so they can each choose a children’s book for free.
Parade/Kimberly
Kimberly’s Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat: Line-up for the parade at 5:05 p.m. at LA Thomas building. Parade starts at 5:15 p.m., heading north on Main Street, right on Monroe Street and east to Kimberly City Park. Trunk-or-treat is 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the park and provided by Kimberly Business Owners Association and the community; participants invited to park cars facing the park, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Costumes are welcome. Info: Travis Shepherd, 208-423-5001.
Friday, Nov. 1
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Decade of Fire” at noon at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free bowl of soup is served at 11:45 a.m. A moderated discussion follows the film. The film is directed by Vivian Vazquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebran and Julia Steele Allen, examining the 1970s when the Bronx was on fire. Left unprotected by the city government, nearly a quarter-million people were displaced as their multi-ethnic neighborhood burned to the ground. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art opening/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring artist Mimi Ford, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Ford puts a bit of her bright colorful personality and warm heart into every piece of artwork her brush touches. Also food and drinks at the event. Information: Cetaira Cole at 208-734-8091.
Music/TF
Kenny Saunders and Kayleigh Jack, recording artists from Boise, 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Dia de Muertos event, hosted by the CSI Diversity Council, 6 to 8 p.m. at the student union in the Taylor Building. The event includes music, crafts and games.
Music/TF
Bar J Wranglers, 7 p.m. at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a pre-show features Jacobson Fiddle and Guitar Studio. Tickets are $15 and are available at Vicker’s Western Store in Twin Falls and Ace Hardware in Gooding. Proceeds go to the O’Leary Middle School band instrument scholarship program.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fundraiser/Buhl
“Music of Our I-Land” show at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show with music and more. Proceeds benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship fund and the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 per person and available at the Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; Hair ‘n Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449. Donations of nonperishable items will be accepted for the Buhl Food Pantry to help those in need in the community and Toys for Tots, toys for children in Magic Valley.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
Music/Hailey
Performance by Che Apalache, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ performing arts series. The four-man string band is based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members or $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student admission is $15 and $27.50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Books by the bag pricing and also a bake sale.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Festival/TF
Annual Holiday Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N. Handmade gifts from local artisans. Also Neighbors in Need raffle drawing at 2:30 p.m. Admission to the festival is a nonperishable food item or a donation.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church Harvest Festival, 464 Carriage Lane N. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m.; you don’t need to be present to win. 208-420-5147.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from Magic Valley. The public is invited. Donations to the orchestra’s operating fund will be accepted at the door.
Harvest fest/TF
St. Edwards Harvest Festival, 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Parish Hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E. The festival features a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine, silent auction, raffle and an indoor children’s carnival. Cost is $8 for adult, $5 for children under 12 or $25 per family (two adults and four children under 18).
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fundraiser/Buhl
“Music of Our I-Land” show at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show with music and more. Proceeds benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship fund and the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 per person and available at the Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; Hair ‘n Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449. Donations of nonperishable items will be accepted for the Buhl Food Pantry to help those in need in the community and Toys for Tots, toys for children in Magic Valley.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s book and bake sales, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s Quarter Auction Frenzy, noon at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lunch served at noon with a hot potato bar and chili with all the fixings, followed by the quarter auction with prizes and silent auction at 1 p.m. Tickets available at the door: $5 a person or $20 per family. 208-324-5642.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Nov. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 4 through Nov. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through Nov. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The series concludes with “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor, with a discussion by guest scholar Susan Bailey of CSI. Free. Reserve the book at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music, dance/TF
Arts on Tour presents National Dance Company of Siberia at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The 44-member dance company performs in elaborate costumes and is joined by a live orchestra of traditional instruments, weaving music into the dances with Siberian folklore. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Musical/TF
“Legally Blonde, the Musical” production, presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Directed by Shane Brown, with musical direction by Serena Jenkins-Clark and choreography by Cindy Jones. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students. Tickets available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Traditional Native American Beadworking: Prayer Feather I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13, in CSI’s Shields Building Room 113. Learn basic feather work, peyote or wrap beading techniques, braiding, and personal uses of painted imitation eagle feather. An original Native prayer is also provided. Bring small containers for beads, small sharp sewing scissors, and magnification glasses if needed. Fee is $35 plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at CSI Community Education Center.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Nov 6 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Fall Wine Tasting Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N. Features six different wine paired with a complementary appetizer and also a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Twin Falls County Democratic Party. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance by contacting Heather Muth, 307-690-8927; Leah Jones, 208-720-7851; or Etha Carruthers, 208-329-0254. Tickets are $45 at the event.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8, 11-12 and 14-16 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directors are Robyn Fehlman and Wendell Wells. Rachel Dillon is pianist and musical director. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a homage to the sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Celebration/TF
Pre-Veterans Day Celebration, 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at Syringa Place, 1880 Harrison St. N. The event is presented by Hospice Visions Inc., Heritage Home Health and Hospice, and Syringa Place.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square Dance, Nov. 9 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 and squares at 8:00. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Festival/TF
Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. The arts and crafts show is organized by CSI’s Hospitality, Tourism and Events Club with assistance from other CSI clubs. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ Holidayfest fundraiser, Nov. 8 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on West Main Street. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. followed by silent and live auctions at 7:30 p.m. Also features music by Eric May. Tickets for chamber members are $30 each in advance or $40 at the door, and for nonmembers, $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Register at visitjeromeidaho.com/events or email director@visitjeromeidaho.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of pancakes, stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, bacon, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club will assist at the breakfast. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Proceeds benefit the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Paramedic Soiree is Nov. 9 at Canyon Crest Dining and Events Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The event includes dinner, dancing, raffle, prizes and more. Proceeds go to Magic Valley Paramedics’ Special Operations Rescue Team and the Children with Special Needs Fund. Tickets are $30 per person and available at magicvalleyparamedics.com or at 285 Martin St. or 208-604-4660. VIP tables are available.
Cooking class/TF
Sourdough Bread hands-on cooking class with Aaron Adams, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The class is an introduction to sourdough baking, including how to keep a sourdough starter active and hand mix a batch of dough. Participants get their own sourdough starter and a loaf of bread to bake at home. Bring a loaf pan and a large bowl for mixing. Cost is $40; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Celebration/TF
Third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving and Gratitude Celebration, 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Twin Falls City Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be at the Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. Magic Valley faith leaders have organized the family event with music, refreshments, and remarks from community members and religious leaders. Everyone is welcome. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation.
