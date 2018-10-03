Wednesday, Oct. 3
Art/TF
Fourth annual “Places and Faces of Idaho” art show by local artists Bill Garibyan and Jeff Lohr, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E. Open to the public.
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze is open at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. CSI Council of Horticulture students oversee the project. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
Past Life Research course, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 at CSI’s Shields Building, room 108. Learn to use a pendulum and incorporate charts to discover who you were in past lives. Bring a pendulum, or one will be provided to use in class. Instructor Sandy March is a Reiki master and has been working in the alternative health field for more than 19 years. Cost is $49. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: Ramona, 208-732-5460.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The Soul of America” presentation by Jon Meacham, 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts in partnership with the Community Library and is part of The Center’s “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” Big Idea project. Tickets are sold out; call 208-726-9491 to be placed on a wait list. Sunvalleycenter.org.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Art/TF
“Places and Faces of Idaho” art show by local artists Bill Garibyan and Jeff Lohr, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
“Country Swing” classes, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, in CSI Gym 304. Learn the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Film/Ketchum
Manhattan Short Film Festival, presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 4:15 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Film finalists are Baghead (United Kingdom), Fire in Cardboard City (New Zealand), Home Shopper (USA), Her (Kosovo), Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times (United Kingdom), Someone (Germany), Chuchotage (Hungary), Fauve (Canada) and Lacrimosa (Austria). The audience can vote for Best Film and Best Actor, with local votes tallied by the Sun Valley Center and forwarded to the New York City headquarters of Manhattan Short. Winners announced Oct. 8 at ManhattanShort.com. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 5
Art/TF
“Places and Faces of Idaho” art show by local artists Bill Garibyan and Jeff Lohr, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Oktoberfest, 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features music, games, chalk-walk contest and vendors.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Music/TF
Dewey, Pickette and Howe with bluegrass music, 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Fest/TF
Oktoberfest, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features chalk walk, bike race, car show, children’s activities, music, games, and beer and food vendors.
Contest/TF
Pumpkin-carving contest at Oktoberfest at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Contest categories for children ages 12 and younger, and adults 13 and older, with set-up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and judging at 2 p.m. with prizes. Bring carving utensils and pumpkins. One entry per person. Pumpkins to be carved at the event. Preregistration required. 208-733-5477.
Art/TF
“Places and Faces of Idaho” art show by local artists Bill Garibyan and Jeff Lohr, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Buddy Walk to raise awareness for Down Syndrome, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road trailhead to the Evel Knievel jump site. The Buddy Walk is organized by Madison Ferrell for a senior project at Filer High School. No registration fee; donations are welcome. All proceeds and donations will go to the National Down Syndrome Society. The event includes a quilt raffle at 6:45 p.m. ($5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets), and also a bake sale. Info: 208-421-4782 or s19mferrell@filer.k12.id.us.
Music, dinner/Buhl
Music by Heath Clark and a prime rib dinner, 7 to 10 p.m. at Mimi’s Saddlehorn Event Center, 289 Clear Springs Road. Tickets are $25 (include dinner) and are available only in advance at the events center or call 208-543-2721.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season is themed “A World of Music” and features a new work by Caleb Collins and the 2018 Youth Soloist Competition winners, Andrew Coleman, piano; Jerrel Martin, cello; and Seth Beus, violin. The orchestra adds a favorite Haydn symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Oct. 8
Class/TF
Magic Valley YMCA’s lifeguard class, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 11, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. Registration deadline is Oct. 5. Participants must be at least age 16 by the last day of class to register. Upon class completion, lifeguards receive Red Cross lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification. Cost is $250 per person. To register or for info: Randy Wastradowski, Magic Valley YMCA chief executive officer, at 208-733-2408, ext. 108, or randy.wastradowski@ymcatf.com.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 107 Seventh Ave. E. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic romantic comedy starring Jimmy Stewart at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Public Art in Context” by Curtis Eaton, Paul Smith and Dave LeMure, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the games. Smoke-free room. For info, call or text Gail Quinn at 208-420-7238.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The third session of the reading and discussion series features “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot with guest scholar Shelley McEuen of CSI. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. In the production, a child confronts subjects of loss, love, marriage and family through the reading of a book of little known fairy tales. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities, Oct. 10-14 in Wood River Valley. Highlights: Oct. 11, Taste and Craft events at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum; and “The Shepherdess of the Glaciers” film presentation at Community School, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley. Oct. 12: “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. in downtown Ketchum, and Sheep Tales Gathering, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House. Oct. 13: Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park; Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park; and Sheep Jam, 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques on Main Street, Ketchum. Oct. 14: art show, picnic and music, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square; and Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon along Ketchum’s Main Street. Also “Cooking with Lamb” classes and fiber workshops throughout the festival at several venues, and Championship Sheepdog Trials Oct. 12-14 at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Youth race/TF
YMCA’s Kids Superhero Race, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Magic Valley YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. The kids’ race is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and being active. All ages are welcome. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Registration fee is $10; pre-register at the YMCA or ymcatf.com.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Your Next Step,” 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert presents a review for understanding his 12 tips, including exposure, composition and light, digital workflow, building an equipment kit, and displaying your work. Cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 for nonmembers. Register: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series with Del Parkinson, “My Favorite Chopin,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. The program focuses on Frederic Chopin’s life and works. The recital blends narration, visual images, and Parkinson performing some of Chopin’s best-known works. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Music/Jackpot
Montgomery Gentry, 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Art show/TF
Art for Hospice third annual show, “Best of the Best,” art exhibit to benefit “Visions of Home,” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Garden Hilton Inn, 1741 Harrison St. (off Pole Line Road). Open to the public. Information: Kathy LilyField, 208-543-5360 or Kathylf2000@gmail.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features dinner, wine and beer tasting, live and silent auctions. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Attire is Old Hollywood. Tickets are $125 each and are available at the foundation office. No tickets available at the door. Info: 208-814-0045
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Walk/Jerome
Magic Valley Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Jerome Recreation Center, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. The walk is about one mile, starting and ending at the recreation center. Free activities follow in Rotary and Thompson Memorial Park next to the center. Register to walk for free or cost is $6 for a T-shirt or $8 for a T-shirt and meal ticket. Pre-register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Oct. 13 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Club members, come prepared to pay dues and insurance for next year. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older. Exercise to music and explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years and has danced and choreographed for many artists and sports teams. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.