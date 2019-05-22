Wednesday, May 22
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 420-2786.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. May 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts, 6 to 9 p.m. May 22 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. The band from Denver, Colo., is on tour promoting its album “Shovel Full Of Coal,” and was nominated in the 2018 Ameripolitan Music Awards for “Best Outlaw Group.”
Cooking class/TF
Let’s Get Grilling cooking class with Carrie Richins of Kimberly, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is garlic herb marinated shrimp, buttermilk-herb marinated chicken and Korean-style marinated steak. The class covers the purposes of marinating and the basic types of marinades: using vinegar vs. citrus juice vs. buttermilk or yogurt, as well as marinating times for different types of proteins. Cost is $40; register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening of “Wrestler” at 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows. The film is about the wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School, which has been on Alabama’s failing schools list for many years. As they fight their way towards the state championship, four of the wrestlers face injustices and challenges on and off the mat. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m.; each additional slice is $1. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck with graduation, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, May 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Tasting/TF
Wine tasting with Trefethen Family Vineyards, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. David Roth, Trefethen Family Vineyards western regional manager, has a lineup of six wines. Cost is $25 per person. 208-733-5477.
Lecture/Hailey
Mining History of the Wood River Valley presentation with mining historian Tom Blanchard, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. He will discuss Idaho’s mining history with an emphasis on its impact on Hailey. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Contest/Paul
Deadline for Memorial Day essay contest, “Why the Poppy is the Flower of Remembrance,” sponsored by Paul American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77. Open to ages 6-18. Essay must be 100 to 200 words and include the student’s name, phone number and age at the top of the page. Winner receives $25. Essay will be read at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paul Cemetery. Send entries to ssaunders1959@pmt.org or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77, Essay contest, P.O. Box 254, Paul ID 83347.
Friday, May 24
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Iris show/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual iris show at the KMVT community room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. with judging at 10:30 a.m.; you don’t need to be a member to enter. Public viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring different colors, varieties and fragrance of the irises. Society members will be available with information about growing irises. Free admission. Info: Jeanette Graham, 208-734-3613 or 208-308-7054.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Awards presented each day for each category. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, May 26
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot continues at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Monday, May 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Tuesday, May 28
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. May 28; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour. 7 p.m. The 8 p.m. show is offered in Spanish, “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” (“Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight”). Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. May 29 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 29 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 29; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “There’s A Nightmare In My Closet” by Mercer Mayer, 11 a.m. May 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 May 30; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. May 30 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Angelic Vol 1: Heirs and Graces” by Simon Spurrier. Centuries after humanity has disappeared, the Earth belongs to animals genetically modified for a war they don’t remember, guarding a world they don’t understand. The repressive tribal routines are unbearable for Qora, who yearns to explore, to discover and to fly free. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 31; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/TF
Twin Falls Western Days, May 31, June 1-2 at Twin Falls City Park. Parade, 9 a.m. June 1; car show, June 1-2; and live music with several bands, all three days, Also vendors and food. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a field trip June 1 to Balanced Rock. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the museum, 21337 U.S. 30, and returns around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Reserve a seat on the bus or follow the group in your own vehicle. Terry Kramer, Kelly Murphy and others speak about local history and participants can hike up to the rock. Bring a lunch. The field trip is free and open to the public; you don’t have to be a historical society member to participate. Information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 6 p.m. June 1 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortegas. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Fundraiser/Filer
Annual Quick Response Unit Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. The event include registration and pancake breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., and motorcycle challenge run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with stops at each QRU locations. Family friendly activities follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, including a barbecue, music by Front Porch Flavor, bounce house, photo booth and a raffle. Cost is $25 for an all-day adult pass and $10 for an evening pass. A child’s pass is half price. Proceeds go to support nine local quick response units: West End (Paul), Filer, Buhl, Hagerman, Salmon Tract (Hollister), Rupert, Rock Creek (Kimberly), Bliss and Castleford. Qrufundraiser.org.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Fest, parade/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days, June 6, 7 and 8 at the Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features a parade at 10:30 a.m. June 8 on Idaho Street, and three days of musical entertainment, artistic performances, carnival rides, crafts, food, and exhibition booths. Info: Wendell Chamber of Commerce, wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. June 7 at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Homemade Pies cooking class with Rebecca Bloom, head baker and owner of Piedaho, 6 p.m. June 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn tips for making pies. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Fest/Buhl
Foothills Aviation’s third annual Buhl Fly-in event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Buhl Airport, 1276A E. 4100 N. Highlights: Civil Air Patrol flag ceremony, pancake breakfast by Buhl Rotary, and barbecue lunch by B&L Meats, along with spot landing contest, static displays, aviation aircraft, vehicles from Buhl Bunch Car Club, military displays from Mountain Home Air Force Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, and local arts and crafts vendors. Bring one or more canned food items to benefit the Buhl emergency food bank. Free admission and free parking. Foothillsaviationllc.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s annual Live History Day, June 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features demonstrations and displays, pioneer games, tours of early agricultural buildings and machines, and more. June 9: Non-denominational church service and a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
History fest/Shoshone
Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., and on the courthouse lawn. Features displays, demonstrations, vendors, food and and opening of the museum for the season. Free admission. Lincolncountyhistorical.org or 208-886-7787.
