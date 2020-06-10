Events calendar

Wednesday, June 10
Storytime/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on it’s Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The theme is “Biography.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Friday, June 12
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Biography” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Saturday, June 13
History day/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Volunteers are needed to help with the activities, call 208-324-5641. Historicaljeromecounty.com.
Monday, June 15
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features its third week and the theme, “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on costumes and cosplay. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Youth baking class/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Kitchen Academy Online, “Disney Desserts,” classes will be led by CSI culinary instructor Dianne Jolovich from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. June 15-19 through Zoom. Junior chefs learn to make Simba’s Muddy Brownies, Maurice’s Treats-Strawberry Twist, Thunder Ranch S’mores Bake, Jack Skellington Sugar Cookies and Neverland Hot Chocolate with homemade star marshmallows. They also learn about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, team work, and culinary creativity. The online class requires adult supervision. Includes a Kitchen Academy apron and cookbook sent by mail. Cost is $50 and class limit is 15 per session. Register at csi.edu/communityed. Upon registration, a list of ingredients and the link to the zoom class will be sent. Information: cbarigar@csi.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!