Events calendar

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Twin Flames vs. Soulmate: 6:15-7 p.m. at Your Beautiful Life Hypnosis, 1108 Overland Ave., #3, Burley. $55.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 7, 4 a.m., 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Ninth Annual Holiday Shopping Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Realtors Conference Room, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 8, 4 a.m., 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

The Blue Jays: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. $10.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.- Nov. 14, 5 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.

Comedy Night with Derek Richards: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. Free.

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

