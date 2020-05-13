Events calendar

Archery/Wendell

Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot is May 23-24, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m

., and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m.

This year, all adults may participate in a money class as an amateur, intermediate or pro/sponsored, or shoot the course for fun (no prizes).

Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children).

Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee.

Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.

