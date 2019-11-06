Wednesday, Nov. 6
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart, with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Rotary Club’s Bites of Brilliance, 6 to 9 p.m. at Stone House & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S. The speakers include Wiley Dobbs, Cesar Perez, Alice Schenk, Valerie Illguth, Dave Erickson and Times-News’ Julie Ferraro. Tickets are $20 and available at the door. The fundraiser is for the Rotary’s dictionary program for third graders.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The series concludes with “The Women of Brewster Place” by Gloria Naylor, with a discussion by guest scholar Susan Bailey of CSI. Free. Reserve the book at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Beading workshop/TF
“Traditional Native American Beadworking: Prayer Feather I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13, in CSI’s Shields Building Room 113. Learn basic feather work, peyote or wrap beading techniques, braiding, and personal uses of painted imitation eagle feather. An original Native prayer is also provided. Bring small containers for beads, small sharp sewing scissors, and magnification glasses if needed. Fee is $35 plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at CSI Community Education Center.
Musical/TF
“Legally Blonde, the Musical” production, presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Directed by Shane Brown, with musical direction by Serena Jenkins-Clark and choreography by Cindy Jones. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students. Tickets available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Music, dance/TF
Arts on Tour presents the National Dance Company of Siberia at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are sold out. 208-732-6288.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a children’s mystery story, 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Book talk/TF
Book talk and signing, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Twin Fall Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Former Idaho legislator Stephen Hartgen, ret., will give a brief talk and sign copies of his new book on southern Idaho’s culture and values. “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990” (Ridenbaugh Press) is available at the Visitor Center and at Sav-Mor Drug downtown.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Fall Wine Tasting Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N. Features six different wine paired with a complementary appetizer and also a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Twin Falls County Democratic Party. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance by contacting Heather Muth, 307-690-8927; Leah Jones, 208-720-7851; or Etha Carruthers, 208-329-0254. Tickets are $45 at the event.
Musical/TF
“Legally Blonde, the Musical” production, presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students. Tickets available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8, 11-12 and 14-16 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directors are Robyn Fehlman and Wendell Wells. Rachel Dillon is pianist and musical director. High school pals Sparky, Jinx, Smudge and Francis — the Plaids — are killed in a car accident on the way to their first big gig on Feb. 9, 1964. The conjunction of various phenomena allows them to return to Earth, performing their final concert. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a homage to the sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Friday, Nov. 8
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Festival/TF
Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. The arts and crafts show is organized by CSI’s Hospitality, Tourism and Events Club with assistance from other CSI clubs. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Celebration/TF
Pre-Veterans Day Celebration, 3 p.m. at Syringa Place, 1880 Harrison St. N. The event is presented by Hospice Visions Inc., Heritage Home Health and Hospice, and Syringa Place.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
“Legally Blonde, the Musical” production, presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students. Tickets available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Kris Shaw, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ Holidayfest fundraiser at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on West Main Street. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. followed by silent and live auctions at 7:30 p.m. Also features music by Eric May. Tickets for chamber members are $30 each in advance or $40 at the door, and for nonmembers, $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Register at visitjeromeidaho.com/events or email director@visitjeromeidaho.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Music, poetry/Rupert
Wayne Nelson Memorial Western Music Festival, 1 p.m. at the historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., featuring cowboy poets and western musician from all over the Northwest. Day shows are on two stages with different performers. Day shows start at 1 p.m. with the last show at 4 p.m. Night show starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of pancakes, stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, bacon, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club will assist at the breakfast. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Proceeds benefit the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. 208-734-5084.
Festival/TF
Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
“Legally Blonde, the Musical” production, presented by the CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments, 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students. Tickets available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Missoula Children’s Theatre presents “The Snow Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and available at the Magic Valley Arts Council Box Office. “The Snow Queen,” written by Michael McGill, was inspired by the book by Hans Christian Andersen with music and lyrics by McGill. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Paramedic Soiree at Canyon Crest Dining and Events Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The event includes dinner, dancing, raffle, prizes and more. Proceeds go to Magic Valley Paramedics’ Special Operations Rescue Team and the Children with Special Needs Fund. Tickets are $30 per person and available at magicvalleyparamedics.com or at 285 Martin St. or 208-604-4660. VIP tables are available.
Cooking class/TF
Sourdough Bread hands-on cooking class with Aaron Adams, 5:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The class is an introduction to sourdough baking, including how to keep a sourdough starter active and hand mix a batch of dough. Participants get their own sourdough starter and a loaf of bread to bake at home. Bring a loaf pan and a large bowl for mixing. Cost is $40; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Kris Shaw, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square Dance at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 and squares at 8:00. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Music, poetry/Rupert
Wayne Nelson Memorial Western Music Festival at the historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., featuring cowboy poets and western musician from all over the Northwest. Day shows are at noon and 1 p.m. on two stages with different performers. Also at 2 p.m., “For Those Who Served,” a show dedicated to all veterans and active service men and women; 3 p.m., the Cowboy Poets of Idaho fundraising auction; and 4 p.m., “Truth Without End,” a tall tales contest of outrageous stories. Night show starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m.
Veterans meal/Wendell
Veterans Day dinner, hosted by American Legion Post No. 41, 5 p.m. at the Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. Menu is spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All veterans and their families are welcome.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Festival/TF
Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. Admission is $3 per person. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Celebration/TF
Third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving and Gratitude Celebration, 3 to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be at the Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. Magic Valley faith leaders have organized the family event with music, refreshments, and remarks from community members and religious leaders. Everyone is welcome. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation.
Veterans meal/Rupert
Veterans brunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 85 S. 200 W. Post 77 Honor Guard will post colors at 10 a.m. The menu is eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, and fruit. The meal is free for veterans. Goodwill donations accepted.
Cowboy church/Rupert
Wayne Nelson Memorial Western Music Festival’s cowboy church, 10 a.m. at the historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave.
Monday, Nov. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Astronomy/TF
“Transit of Mercury” observing session, weather permitting, 7:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Mercury will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Concert/Kimberly
Second annual Veterans Appreciation Community Concert, 7 p.m. at the L.A. Thomas Building, 141 Center St. W. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The free concert honors local veterans and is open to the public. The concert features music, dance, dramatizations, video, flag presentations and a drum line. A complimentary light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for veterans and their guest; for dinner reservations, contact Darla Ridenour, 208-490-3488.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Ceremony/Shoshone
Shoshone Schools’ Veterans Day Ceremony, 10 a.m. at the Shoshone High School, 61 E. Highway 24. The ceremony includes a guest speaker, student performances and a time to honor all branches of the military and those who served. Refreshments. Free. 208-886-2381.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Painting/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s Second Tuesday Painting Session, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Magic show/TF
Kex the magician, 5 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a Doris Day and Howard Keel musical, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Drum making/TF
“Hand Drum Making” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Center, Room 137. Instructor is Russ Howell. Participants construct and decorate a 15-inch traditional Native American hand drum from elk rawhide and wood frame kits. Also learn how to care for their drum, construct a drum stick, and about the respectful treatment of their drum. The cost is $150, which includes all materials. Tools will be provided by the instructor. Register at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Greg and Glenda Bostock and friends in concert, 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. Free admission. 208-733-6128.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Staying Focused in the Age of Distraction” by author Chris Huston, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Nov 13 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Art/TF
Art Show: Celebrating Rural Idaho with Carl Rowe, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League’s 2019 artist in residence and his paintings portray Idaho’s rural landscapes. Rowe will also speak about his artist’s journey. The event is presented by the Idaho Conservation League and the Magic Valley Arts Council. Free. Info: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or idahoconservation.org.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Standing Ovation event, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., showcasing some of the Magic Valley’s most talented performers. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Magic Valley Festival of Giving. Tickets are $12 and available at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or at the door 90 minutes before the show. For mezzanine or box tickets, call Jared Johnson at 208-969-0597.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, “A Holiday Prelude: Stars & Bells & Sleighs,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir and the premier of Caleb Collins’ new work “Once Upon a Star.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fest/Jerome
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar featuring more than 20 local artists, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15-16 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.; free admission. Lunch will be served, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6.
Breakfast/TF
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary’s pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at the Veterans Council Hall, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 203. The public is invited to come and enjoy breakfast in support of area veterans. A $5 suggested donation will be appreciated.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls First United Methodist Church annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 360 Shoshone St. E. (enter on Fourth Avenue). Craft items, baked goods and more. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will have a soup and sandwich lunch for purchase. Free admission.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 23; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Holiday Stock Your Cellar wine tasting, 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting features a selection of 18 to 21 wines representing specialty wineries. Also receive a Riedel wine glass. Cost is $35; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Weaving/TF
“The Art of Swedish Weaving” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19-21 in CSI’s Shields Building, Room 102. As a form of embroidery, students will learn this needle craft and have a project to take home. The fee is $25, plus $15 for supplies paid to the instructor. Register at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
