Events calendar

Reading/TF

Summer Reading at Twin Falls Public Library is going virtual. Each week from June 1 through July 25, the library posts activities, games, crafts, and reading challenges for people of all ages and interests. A printed version is available at the library. To keep track of your reading, download the free reading app – Reader Zone. Check out the website tfpl.org , Facebook page or the new Summer Reading box at the front of the library for activities around the first week’s theme, “Fairy Tales.” Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

History day/Jerome

Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.