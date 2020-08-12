Events calendar

Saturday, Aug. 15

Yoga/TF

Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Car show/Jerome

Joe Mama’s Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on East Main Street. Joemamascarshow.com.

Mud drags/Jerome