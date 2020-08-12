Events calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 12
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “Don’t Call Me Bear,” by Aaron Blabey, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, music/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Ned LeDoux performs at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Friday Aug. 14
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Jeromecountyfair.com. Information: 208-324-7209.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off event features a rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Prizes for fastest rib-eating team and for best costume. Joemamascarshow.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Yoga/TF
Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on East Main Street. Joemamascarshow.com.
Mud drags/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features the Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m.’ and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and 21; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m., Aug. 21. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m. Aug. 19; Kevin Ware, 10 p.m. Aug. 21; and Boot Juice, 10 p.m. Aug. 22, all at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 22; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Aug. 20 and at 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 22; and “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
