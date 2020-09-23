Events calendar

THURSDAY, SEP. 24
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.
FRIDAY, SEP. 25
Full Moon Gallery Hosts End of Summer yART Sale: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.
Drive In Movie Night at Twin Falls Public Library: 8-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.
SATURDAY, SEP. 26
Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.
Drive In Movie Night at Twin Falls Public Library: 8-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.
SUNDAY, SEP. 27
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, SEP. 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Open House: 5-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Art Exhibit: 10 a.m.- Nov. 7, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Art After School—Harvest Moon Art Buffet: 4 p.m.- Oct. 29, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. $10.
