 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments

Events calendar

  • 0

THURSDAY, SEP. 24

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.

FRIDAY, SEP. 25

Full Moon Gallery Hosts End of Summer yART Sale: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.

Drive In Movie Night at Twin Falls Public Library: 8-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

SATURDAY, SEP. 26

Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.

Drive In Movie Night at Twin Falls Public Library: 8-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

SUNDAY, SEP. 27

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, SEP. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Open House: 5-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Art Exhibit: 10 a.m.- Nov. 7, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Art After School—Harvest Moon Art Buffet: 4 p.m.- Oct. 29, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. $10.

Add your event and find more online

Magicvalley.com now has a new and improved event calendar. You can easily search events from around the region and promote your own events. Visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Events submitted through the website will be used to create the print event calendar. Make sure your events are submitted by noon Monday to be included in the Wednesday list.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News