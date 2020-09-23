Events calendar

THURSDAY, SEP. 24

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.

FRIDAY, SEP. 25

Full Moon Gallery Hosts End of Summer yART Sale: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course: 6-9 p.m. Main parking will be available at the Everise parking lot located 851 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Free to $77.

Drive In Movie Night at Twin Falls Public Library: 8-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

SATURDAY, SEP. 26