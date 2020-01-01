Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time will be closed Jan. 1. Regular hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 2020 Resolutions Shoot is at the indoor range at 691 U.S. Highway 30. Features 300 Vegas seeding lines at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and three end brackets start at 1 p.m. Open and bow hunter classes for men, women and youth. Shooters fees are $50 for sponsored and $25 for non-sponsored. Also 80% payback. Lunch available for $5. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Stories/TF
Story Time will feature a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 2 through Jan. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 7 to 9 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script. Performances will be March 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21. The contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has a cast for Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend.
Friday, Jan. 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $30; sign up at artofhoppiness.com.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Workshop/TF
Make Your Own Bullet Journal, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. For those interested in getting more organized, the library assists to craft a simple journal and shares tools to keep track of many items. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/TF
Special viewing of “Foster,” an HBO documentary, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Free to the public.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 17; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night, 9 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, including trailers of new shows and a live sky tour, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 18; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.