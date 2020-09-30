Events calendar

WEDNESDAY, SEP. 30
Dixie Belle Paint 101: 6-9 p.m. at Collective Studio, 115 Broadway Ave. S., Buhl. $45.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library. Free.
MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Open House: 5-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Art Exhibit: 10 a.m.- Nov. 7, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #77 Chili Dinner: 6-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St., Paul. $6.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual Event, Twin Falls. Free.
Blessing of the Animals: 3-10 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Art After School—Harvest Moon Art Buffet: 4 p.m.- Oct. 29, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. $10.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library. Free.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Embrace The Adventure Scavenger Hunt: 4 p.m.- Oct. 10, 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. $20 to $80.
“Art of Life” Charity Art Event benefiting the Visions of Home Hospice Home of Hospice Visions Inc: 5 p.m.- Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Twin Falls, 1741 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event, Twin Falls. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
