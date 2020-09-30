 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments
Events calendar

Events calendar

  • 0

WEDNESDAY, SEP. 30

Dixie Belle Paint 101: 6-9 p.m. at Collective Studio, 115 Broadway Ave. S., Buhl. $45.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library. Free.

MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Open House: 5-7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

MVAC Hosts Harvest Moon Art Exhibit: 10 a.m.- Nov. 7, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #77 Chili Dinner: 6-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St., Paul. $6.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual Event, Twin Falls. Free.

Blessing of the Animals: 3-10 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Art After School—Harvest Moon Art Buffet: 4 p.m.- Oct. 29, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. $10.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library. Free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

Embrace The Adventure Scavenger Hunt: 4 p.m.- Oct. 10, 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. $20 to $80.

“Art of Life” Charity Art Event benefiting the Visions of Home Hospice Home of Hospice Visions Inc: 5 p.m.- Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Twin Falls, 1741 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event, Twin Falls. Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Add your event and find more online

Magicvalley.com now has a new and improved event calendar. You can easily search events from around the region and promote your own events. Visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Events submitted through the website will be used to create the print event calendar. Make sure your events are submitted by noon Monday to be included in the Wednesday list.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News