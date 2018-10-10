Wednesday, Oct. 10
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Kiwanis Club’s Octoberfeast, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $25 per family. Proceeds go to the Kiwanis children’s programs.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze is open at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger. Info: Chance Munns, 208-732-6431 or cmunns@csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The third session of the reading and discussion series features “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot, with guest scholar Shelley McEuen of CSI. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. In the production, a child confronts subjects of loss, love, marriage and family through the reading of a book of little-known fairy tales. The basement of the child’s house comes alive as the characters from the tales appear to act out the tales as they are read from a dusty old book by the ogre from next door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2-3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium hosts a Celebration of Human Rights: Declaration of Human Rights at 70, starting with registration at 8 a.m. Oct. 11-12 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. Scholars and experts discuss the history leading up to the declaration, the articles of the declaration, and current national and international human rights struggles. Cost is $65 per person and includes lunch. One professional development credit is available through CSI. Register at the CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium page. Info: Matthew Reynolds at mreynolds@csi.edu or 208-732-6861.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities continues in Wood River Valley: Taste and Craft events with premiere ticket holders at 4 p.m. and general admission at 7 p.m. at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum (ticket info: tastecraftevent.com); and “The Shepherdess of the Glaciers” film encore presentation at 7 p.m. at the Community School, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley, cost is $20. Also “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Friday, Oct. 12
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Photo party/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Photo ID Party, 2 to 5 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The public is invited to help identify and tag some of the library’s recently-received historical photos of Twin Falls. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Youth race/TF
YMCA’s Kids Superhero Race, 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. The kids’ race is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and being active. All ages are welcome. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Registration fee is $10; pre-register at the YMCA or ymcatf.com.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Your Next Step,” 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert presents a review for understanding his 12 tips, including exposure, composition and light, digital workflow and building an equipment kit. Cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 for nonmembers. Register: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series with Del Parkinson, “My Favorite Chopin,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Center. The program focuses on Frederic Chopin’s life and works. The recital blends narration, visual images, and Parkinson performing some of Chopin’s best-known works. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the cost is $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities continue in Wood River Valley: Sheep ranching presentation at 2:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce St., Ketchum, free; “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. downtown Ketchum ($20 wristband); and Sheep Tales Gathering with “Gaucho del Norte” and “Sheepherders with Cell Phones,” 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, $20. Also fiber workshops and “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, children under 12 admitted free. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Music/Jackpot
Montgomery Gentry, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off of U.S. 93. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Art show/TF
Art for Hospice third annual show, “Best of the Best,” art exhibit to benefit “Visions of Home,” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Garden Hilton Inn, 1741 Harrison St. (off Pole Line Road). Open to the public. Information: Kathy LilyField, 208-543-5360 or Kathylf2000@gmail.com.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Youth fest/TF
Annual Kids Day, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Store, 870 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Features fun activities, games and treats for children. Free.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 2 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features dinner, wine and beer tasting, live and silent auctions. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Attire is Old Hollywood. Tickets are $125 each and are available at the foundation office. No tickets available at the door. Info: 208-814-0045.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the cost is $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park, featuring music, dance, artists, food and sheep shearing demonstrations; children’s craft activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Story of Lamb at the Folklife Fair, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park; and The Story of Wool at the Folklife Fair, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sheep Jam starts at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques on Main Street, Ketchum ($75 for cocktail reception, dinner and show), with music by The Dusty 45s, 8:30 p.m. ($25 show only). Also fiber workshops and “Cooking with Lamb” classes at several venues. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, children under 12 admitted free. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Music/Jackpot
Montgomery Gentry, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Walk/Jerome
Magic Valley Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jerome Recreation Center, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. The walk is about one mile, starting and ending at the recreation center. Free activities follow in Rotary and Thompson Memorial Park next to the center. Register to walk for free or cost is $6 for a T-shirt or $8 for a T-shirt and meal ticket. Pre-register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Entry fee is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Third annual Fall Fling fundraiser dinner, hosted by Little Wood River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3001 and Auxiliary, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. The menu includes German schnitzel, bratwurst and sauerkraut, German potato salad and homemade pumpkin pie cake and apple strudel. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Snake River Elks Lodge bar or VFW Post 3001 members. Information: VFW Facebook page at facebook.com/vfwpost3001/.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Club members, come prepared to pay dues and insurance for next year. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include sheep photography tour, 9 a.m. at Ketchum Post Office, 151 Fourth St., free; sheepherding stories, 9:30 a.m. at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum, free; and art show, picnic and music, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square. Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon with Faulkner Land and Livestock sheep going along Ketchum’s Main Street, and sheepherder hike and stories, 2 p.m. at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park at First and Washington streets ($10 bus ride). Championship Sheepdog Trials, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $3, free for children under 12. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Square concert with Gator Nation, 1 p.m. at the Giacobbi Square, 451 Fourth St. E. The free event is part of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival.
Monday, Oct. 15
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to exercise to music and explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Writing workshop/TF
“Creative Writing” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 to Dec. 3, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 109. The course is taught by CSI Theater and English instructor Shane Brown and Idaho Poet Laureate and English professor Jim Irons. Students create material while learning the structures of creative nonfiction writing. The course offers a glimpse of short stories, poetry and memoir writing. Fee is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Opening fest/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Valley House, 507 Addison Ave. W., in recognition of Homeless Awareness Month. Doors will be open to the new women’s transitional living program “Sharon’s Place.” Refreshments. 208-734-7736.
Opening fest/TF
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening event, 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at 239 Third Ave. N. Live music, light refreshments and tours of the youth house, along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. twinfallsoptimistclub.com/youthhouse.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Tasting/TF
The Cheesoning: A Cheese Tasting with the Curd Nerds, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting, pairing and cooking with cheese. Cost is $45. Pre-registration is required: 208-733-5477.
Gathering/TF
Friends of Minidoka National Historic Site Fall Friendraiser, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Learn about Friends of Minidoka and the Minidoka National Historic Site. Free admission. Minidoka.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Monster at the End of This Book Starring Loveable, Furry Old Grover” by Jon Stone, 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Festivity/Filer
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, hosted by Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from artisans around the world. The event is in collaboration with Dunia Fair Trade Marketplace in Boise. Info: Mennonite Church, 208-326-5150, or Dunia, 208-333-0535.
Dance workshop/TF
“Introduction to Mexican Folk Dance” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. In this Folklorico class, learn about the traditional dances from the various regions of Mexico and learn basic steps and skirt work. Practice skirts will be provided. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo is a community based Mexican folk dance group in Nampa. Fee is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Pet fest/TF
Howl-O-Ween Pet Photography, a Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 420 Victory Ave. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the animal shelter. Admission is $10 or a bag of new and unopened dog or cat food. Donations go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
Writing workshop/TF
CSI Community Education Center’s “Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” class, 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the CSI Shields Building, room 103. Learn to create an eBook for your field with instruction for a simple framework and have a draft ready for editing by the end of the class. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been published in books and articles, and has spoken at national writing conferences. Fee is $67 plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Movie/TF
Halloween interactive movie, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event includes goodies (while they last) and cues to participate while watching “Hocus Pocus.” Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Cooking class/TF
Fall cooking class with chef Mark Owsley, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is wild berry caprese salad, creamy butternut squash soup, chicken saltimbocca with hunters barley and flambéed peaches-n-cream crepe. Cost is $55; pre-register at 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
International Observe the Moon Night viewing session, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/Jerome
Samhain Witch’s Tea and Ball, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct 20 at Comfort Inn & Suites, 379 Crossroads Point Blvd., near the junction of U.S. 93 and Interstate 84. Presented by Gem State Black Hat Society and the Magic Valley Pagans. Features dancing, contests, music, auctions, raffles, food, wine, an ancestor altar and a group journeying meditation. Tickets are $5. Deadline for ticket reservations is Oct. 10 at https://app.etickets.to/buy/?e=16728.
