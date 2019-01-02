Wednesday, Jan. 2
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s “Discovering Winter Birds of Ketchum” presentation and bird walk, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., for a program followed by a tour around Ketchum to explore the species. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Thursday, Jan. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Too Many Toys” by David Shannon, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Lecture/Ketchum
“Cooking Shouldn’t Kill” presentation with Nancy Hughes and Taylor Rixon, 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Hughes, president of StoveTeam International, transformed a Rotary club project into an international charity to help develop sustainable factories in the developing world that produce affordable, fuel-efficient stoves. Hughes and Rixon, who have participated on StoveTeam trips to the developing world, share photos and their experience with the families they have met. The lecture is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Jan. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 4 through Jan. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Festivity/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Sunday, Jan. 6
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through Jan. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free film screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows the film. It’s the story of the indigenous influence in the history of American music. The documentary is presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-On Gnocchi and Pappardelle Pasta class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Adams, of Rupert, shares some of her family’s Italian recipes. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Irish Pub” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary celebrates the Irish pub and the people who own and run the establishments. Award-winning Irish filmmaker Alex Fegan talks with pub owners about their life, their work and their devotion. The film is presented as part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 11, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Also music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Program/TF
Presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, near Curry. Learn about everyday items from the past and how some things have changed while others remain the same. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 12; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:30 p.m. to midnight Jan. 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Jan. 12 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Cooking class/TF
Maximizing Meals While Minimizing Prep class with Carrie Richins, 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Three-for-one meals with pork, including slow-cooker pulled pork, island-style teriyaki bowls and crunchy taco salad. Richins, of Kimberly, shows how to make a slow-cooker protein into three different meals throughout the week. Cost is $35; register at 208-733-5477.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Fest/Hailey
Winter Warm-up Veillee with Bon Debarras, 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey center, 314 S. Second Ave. The gathering features a short performance by Montreal-based trio Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault, along with Quebec-inspired desserts and mulled wine and cider. The group plays traditional French Canadian music mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Admission is $10 per person. Bring a homemade dessert to share and be admitted for free; register: Kristine Bretall at kbretall@sunvalleycenter.org.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a new quarterly wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste four wines that are paired with some Italian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
Bon Debarras in concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The Montreal-based artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault play traditional French Canadian songs mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members, $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student tickets are $15 and $27.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 19; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Co. presents its “Come Alive” show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The show presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view. The dance ensemble is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation Champion and is a frequent winner of the British Formation Championships. The dance company has performed in more than 35 countries and is directed by Professor Curt Holman and his wife Sharon. Tickets are $15 at Deseret Book, the CSI ticket office, and at twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
Card fest/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s card tournament with lunch at noon Jan. 19 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Pinochle and hand-and-foot card games after lunch. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8 (includes lunch and cards). Pre-register: 208-324-5642, jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com or at the senior center.
