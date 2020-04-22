Events calendar

Art registration/TF

Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration reopens through April 25. Magic Valley Arts Council has moved Art & Soul, the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest, to June 26 through July 11. About 300 artists compete for $43,000 in prize money, with a grand prize of $12,000. Entry fee is $50; register at magicvalleyartscouncil.info/artist-registration .

Poster contest/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s poster contest for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Create a poster through June 1 for a chance to win $100. Submission can be in one of three divisions: Overall Event — highlight the 10th anniversary; Viewing and Voting — view the work of more than 250 artists and vote on your favorites; and Youth Artists — students have a chance to show their work. Submit a 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by email to Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. Details are available at MagicValleyHasArt.com. Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.