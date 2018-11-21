Wednesday, Nov. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dinner/TF
Community Thanksgiving dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. N. Free dinner and raffles. Info: victoryhomeid@icloud.com or 208-733-2002.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music by Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece blanket. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Fun run/Hailey
Annual Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk, presented by The Chamber, 10 a.m. starting at Sturtevants, 1 Carbonate St., and going through the Draper Wood River Preserve. Race-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $10 to $20. Pre-register until Nov. 21 at haileyidaho.com or at chamber office, 781 S. Main St. 208-788-3484.
Fun run/Jerome
Annual Turkey Trot, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Course is a 3.64 mile run or walk along the bike path. Entry fee is five cans of food or nonperishable items, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. All donations go to Martha and Mary Food Pantry. Pre-register by Nov. 16 to get a shirt on race day. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Breakfast/Jerome
Thanksgiving Day pancake feed, presented by Boy Scout Troop and Crew 139, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan. Cost is $8 per person or $28 for family of four.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $10. 208-423-4338.
Fun run/Paul
Annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 20 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley. The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Friday, Nov. 23
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday Crafts: Primitive Skills class for kids and families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities start at 5:30 p.m. at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, music by the Magic Valley Collective Band, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Sherry Wright, 208-733-2717 or sherry@kimberlynurseries.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Giving Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Festival/Rupert
Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival, themed “Believe” at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Features the Gala Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free admission for interested buyers), and opening event with entertainment, 3 to 9 p.m. Free, 208-434-8275.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Fest/TF
Lefse event with the Nelson sisters, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their griddles and rolling pins along with their how-to knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, while preparing Norwegian potato flatbread. Free. 208-733-5477.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday Crafts: Primitive Skills class for kids and families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Festival/Rupert
Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival, themed “Believe,” at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Features the Teddy Bear Breakfast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (free with a new toy for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); along with entertainment, noon to 6 p.m.; and Senior Social, 2 to 4 p.m. with light refreshments, free for senior citizens. Santa visits the festival during the breakfast and Senior Social. Free admission. 208-434-8275.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Festival/Rupert
Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival features the Church Choir Festival, noon to 4 p.m. at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Free admission. 208-434-8275.
Monday, Nov. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Benefit show/TF
Weston Wayne Robertson Cancer Benefit Show, featuring stand-up comedian Heath Harmison, 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. The fundraiser includes a silent auction at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Two-year-old Weston, son of Todd and Ericka Lee Robertson, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is undergoing rounds of inpatient chemotherapy at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Tickets to the show are $15 each and are available at Twin Falls High School, O’Leary Middle School or The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co., 537 Main Ave. E., and at the Orpheum. Concessions available at additional cost. Info: Lynn Harmison at 208-490-0712 or lynnharmison64@gmail.com.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Festival/Rupert
Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival with entertainment, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Free admission.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Adult activity night with glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass object and learn about etching. Other supplies will be provided. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy, music/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will feature “A Dairy Home Companion” show, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Comedy veterans Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff along with local musicians, comedians and other performing artists present a satirical look at life in the Magic Valley. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Brown Bag Mini Concerts’ holiday series with local organists, 12:15 p.m. Nov. 28 at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Bring a sack lunch and enjoy a free organ concert. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “The Amazing Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse.” Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Under the Streetlamp with “Hip for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The vocal group features leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning “Jersey Boys” with a blend of harmonies and dance moves. Their performance includes favorite holiday tunes along with songs from the American Radio Songbook. Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “Two Trains Runnin’,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary pays tribute to a pioneering generation of musicians. Directed by Sam Pollard and narrated by rapper Common, the film features the music of Grammy Award-winning blues musician Gary Clark Jr. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festivity/Rupert
Christmas at the Wilson event with the theme “Elf,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $15 for a full pass, including a ride on the Santa Express Train, a visit with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, Christmas craft, and a movie pass to the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” Movie matinees will be showing at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Dec. 1 (entrance is with a purchased pass). A parent pass is $5 and a VIP pass is $30. Tickets are available at 208-436-2787 or ruperttheatre.com.
Parade/TF
Festival of Lights Parade, “Magic at Christmas,” presented by Times-News, 6 p.m. Nov. 30 downtown on Main Avenue. The parade begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., and a tree lighting ceremony follows at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Info: Michelle Campbell, 208-678-0411 or mcampbell@magicvalley.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Nov. 30; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Frankie Ballard, 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Music/Jerome
Whitechapel: This Is Exile 10th anniversary tour, plus guests, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $30 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $40 day of show. Reserved seat are $45. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Cowboy-Cowgirl Dance, featuring music by the Shadows Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Dress up as cowboy and cowgirl for the dance. Prizes for best costumes. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Casey Donahew Band with country music, Nov. 30 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $25 day of the show.
Books, art/TF
Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim book and gift fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features books by local authors and hand-crafted items by local artists. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller. The concert features a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and a singalong. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy and at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office. 208-733-4482.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 downtown. A gifts mall with vendors starts at 11 a.m. at the Gala Showroom. Information: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Festivity/Gooding
Gooding Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Celebration, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 downtown. Festivities include holiday shopping starting at 9 a.m.; Santa arrives by firetruck at 1 p.m., with visits from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schubert Theater; a free baked potato and chili feed, 4 to 5 p.m. at M&W Markets, 122 Fifth Ave. W.; Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the Gooding County Courthouse lawn, 624 Main St.; and the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., with line-up starting at 5:30 p.m. behind Columbia Bank, 746 Main St. Goodingchamber.org.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Admission is free. Information: JeromeMusicBoosters@gmail.com or JeromeMusicBoosters.org.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, with photos with Santa from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W. The juried art show features more than 70 vendors with hand-crafted items, including ceramics, hand-blown glass, home decor, holiday treats, handbags, leather artworks, jewelry and metal art. Also live music, a raffle, and free children’s activities. Holiday cookies and homemade soup available for purchase. The fundraiser benefits youth in Wood River Valley. Papooseclub.org
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Christmas Around the World” concert, directed by Janna Exon with guest director Bonnie Bair, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The choir, with more than 50 voices from the surrounding area, performs music from around the world including the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.” Free admission. Reservations aren’t required. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Fest/TF
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the parties: 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E., Kimberly; 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls (formerly Twin Falls Care Center); 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Music/Rupert
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Christmas Around the World” concert, directed by Janna Exon with guest director Bonnie Bair, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Free admission. Reservations aren’t required. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-8 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater, with a collage of puppets, live actors and other creatures. The production highlights stories, poems, and music for children as created by artist Shel Silverstein. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem,” a Sacred Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells. The choir and orchestra concert, conducted by Carson Wong, features Family Night at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 for all ages; and performances 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 for ages 8 and older. Nativity Festival is open for all ages: 5-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, featuring nativity scenes from around the world and also includes live music performances from start until 7:15 p.m. each day and the Hallelujah Hand Bells from 6:45-7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” live play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy or from any cast member. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale performs “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Walker Center, 605 11th Ave E. Directed by Rick Strickland.
Youth fest/TF
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation’s Festival For Children, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Features children’s activities, crafts and more. Proceeds benefit children’s programs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome. Info: Terry Rowe, 208-814-0045.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Christmas in Jerome festivities, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at North Park, 300 E. Main St., followed by the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. The park events include music, live nativity, photos with Santa from 3 to 5:45 p.m., children’s activities, food, hot chocolate and cider. The parade begins at 6 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to North Park. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.