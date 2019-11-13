Daily events
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Premature Birth Awareness presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 150, on North College Road. Hosted by CSI’s branch of the Idaho Nursing Students Association. Speakers are Dr. Scott Knight and Cheri Beaumont, neonatal-perinatal providers from the St. Luke’s Health Network. Free and open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception and open house for the “Deck the Walls” exhibit and an art show by Carl Rowe, 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League’s 2019 artist in residence and will speak about his artist’s journey. “Deck the Walls” features the work of 10 guest artists and 19 Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “The Biggest Little Farm,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts Big Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” The 2018 award-winning documentary chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren California farmland and a dream to harvest with nature. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers, at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directors are Robyn Fehlman and Wendell Wells. Rachel Dillon is pianist and musical director. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a homage to the sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Friday, Nov. 15
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Standing Ovation event, 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., showcasing some of the Magic Valley’s most talented performers. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Magic Valley Festival of Giving. Tickets are $12 and available at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or at the door 90 minutes before the show. For mezzanine or box tickets, call Jared Johnson at 208-969-0597.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, “A Holiday Prelude: Stars & Bells & Sleighs,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir and the premier of Caleb Collins’ new work “Once Upon a Star.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fest/Jerome
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar featuring more than 20 local artists, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.; free admission. Lunch will be served, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Breakfast/TF
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary’s pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Council Hall, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 203. The public is invited. A $5 suggested donation is appreciated.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls First United Methodist Church annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 360 Shoshone St. E. (enter on Fourth Avenue). Craft items, baked goods and more. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will have a soup and sandwich lunch for purchase. Free admission.
Family fest/TF
Family Scavenger Hunt for Idaho Family Reading Week, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Each participating family receives a free book while supplies last. Free admission. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Holiday Stock Your Cellar wine tasting, 5 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting features a selection of 18 to 21 wines representing specialty wineries. Also receive a Riedel wine glass. Cost is $35; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Comedy, magic/TF
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, will perform a show for all ages. Tickets are $25 to $30. Orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Music/TF
Scott Thompson, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Fest/Jerome
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar featuring more than 20 local artists, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.; free admission. Lunch will be served, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Music/Rupert
Marvin Goldstein and Vanessa Joy with a Celtic concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $25 at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Jazz/TF
CSI Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble fall concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The ensembles feature jazz musicians and students from Magic Valley, as well as two young student groups. Classic selections include “In the Mood” and “In a Mellow Tone.” Also a ballad played by pianist Joshua Cruz and a Herbie Hancock tune spotlighting trumpeter Rick Speicher and trombonist Dave Gibson. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund are welcome.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Nov. 18
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Weaving/TF
“The Art of Swedish Weaving” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19-21 in CSI’s Shields Building, Room 102. As a form of embroidery, students will learn this needle craft and have a project to take home. The fee is $25, plus $15 for supplies paid to the instructor. Register at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Lecture/TF
Rescuing Our Children and Our Nation presentation by Alex Newman, 7 p.m. in the CSI Taylor Building, Room 276. Newman, a journalist, author, teacher and foreign correspondent for the New American Magazine, will speak in Twin Falls as part of a three city speaking tour in Idaho. He will discuss how children are being indoctrinated. Suggested $5 donation.
Next week
Music/TF
Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Good Egg” by Jory John, 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s event will be a social hour instead of a discussion on a specific comic. Come chat about comics and the graphic novels you’d like to read. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Presented by Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Beans Coffee. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Thanksgiving celebration, 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Travelin’ Miles, 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features entertainment, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features a barbecue, beverages, fundraising games, and live and silent auctions. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving, Nov. 23-25 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features displays of holiday trees and decorations, along with entertainment. Free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. Nov 23, with the festival open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24, with the event open noon to 5 p.m. Senior Social, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 with refreshments. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Numerous vendors with a variety of crafts and gifts. Free admission. Information: jeromemusicboosters@gmail.com or jeromemusicboosters.org.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Thanksgiving Dinner Dance, Nov. 23 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., with turkey furnished. Bring a side dish to share. Squares after dinner with two rounds between tips. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
