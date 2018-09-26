Wednesday, Sept. 26
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays and Saturdays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 5 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s comic book is “Venom: Homecoming” by Mike Costa. Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. This group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The second session of the reading and discussion series features “Animals in Translation” by Temple Grandin with guest scholar Steven Hall of Idaho State University. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Film/Ketchum
Preview of “Tea With the Dames,” presented by Family of Women Film Festival, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern, 100 Second St. W. Tickets are $12. The showing is part of the Magic Lantern Cinema’s Fall Film Festival. Mlcinemas.com.
Art lecture/Ketchum
“Artists as Agitators and Changemakers” an art history lecture by Kristin Poole, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Poole is artistic director at the Sun Valley Center and recipient of the 2018 Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. The lecture is one of the events associated with “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” art exhibition and Big Idea project. Tickets for the lecture are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Sept. 28
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze begins at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. CSI Council of Horticulture students oversee the project. Treats are available for sale. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Games/TF
Adult Mystery Night, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Compete in a mystery game with activities and prizes. Registration is required by Sept. 26 at the reference desk, 208-733-2964, ext. 200. Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Wayland with Special Reserve and Trailerpark Rebels, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Music/Sun Valley
Singer-songwriter Storm Large performs at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Hosted by Sun Valley Center for the Arts. She is a frequent guest vocalist with Pink Martini and weaves together a cabaret show combining love songs and stories. Shows recommended for ages 17 and older, due to adult content and strong language (with humor). The late show is Storm Unleashed. Premium reserved seats are $75 Sun Valley Center members and $85 for non-members and regular reserved seats are $50 and $60. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s third annual 5K Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the senior center. Pre-registration fee is $10 for student/track team rate, $15 a person or $50 family of four or more. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Tournament/TF
CSI Ultimate Frisbee Tournament for ages 16 and older, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the CSI grounds, 315 Falls. Ave. Teams can register on day of the tournament or pre-register at the CSI Recreation Center. Info: CSI Recreation Center Director John Twiss, 208-732-6470.
Historical tour/TF
“Minidoka Internment Camp Tour” with historian Ron James, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet in front of the CSI Security Building to organize a caravan. Tour the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome County, site of a World War II Japanese-American concentration camp and relocation center. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Astrology/TF
“Basic Astrology for the Curious” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 590 Addison Ave. The class is an introduction to the meaning of the signs, planets, and symbols of astrology and is instructed by Morgan Jeno, a certified Hatha Yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist. Cost is $60; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Card party/TF
Magic Valley Symphony League’s card party fundraiser at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls. The event includes a salad luncheon and bridge/pinochle prizes. Raffle tickets for other prizes will be available for purchase. Cost is $15. Reservations are required. Info: Elaine at 208-734-5323.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences, and five strum patterns and also learn five tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials unless purchased in Level 1. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Cover Me musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert-style theater show chronicles Simon and Garfunkel’s journey from their humble beginnings, through their successes and to their split in 1970, and culminates with “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a live band performing the group’s hits. Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Music/Jackpot
Little River Band, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen and School Of Rock, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. The show is for all ages. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Pet fest/TF
Blessing of the Animals, and pet food drive for Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Episcopal Church of Ascension courtyard, 371 Eastland Drive N. Bring pets on a leash or in a carrier. After a short worship service, each pet is blessed by the priest and given a blessing scarf. The event includes exhibits in support of animal care, along with treats for pets.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Monday, Oct. 1
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, through Oct. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 107 Seventh Ave. E. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Workshop/TF
Past Life Research course, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 at CSI’s Shields Building, room 108. Learn to use a pendulum and incorporate charts to discover who you were in past lives. Bring a pendulum, or one will be provided to use in class. Instructor Sandy March is a Reiki master and has been working in the alternative health field for more than 19 years. Cost is $49. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The Soul of America” presentation by Jon Meacham, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts in partnership with the Community Library and is part of The Center’s “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” Big Idea project. Cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for non-members. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
“Country Swing” classes, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, in CSI Gym 304. Learn the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Film/Ketchum
Manhattan Short Film Festival, presented by Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 4:15 and 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. This year’s nine film finalists are Baghead (United Kingdom), Fire in Cardboard City (New Zealand), Home Shopper (USA), Her (Kosovo), Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times (United Kingdom), Someone (Germany), Chuchotage (Hungary), Fauve (Canada) and Lacrimosa (Austria). The audience can vote for Best Film and Best Actor, with local votes tallied by the Sun Valley Center and forwarded to the New York City headquarters of Manhattan Short. Winners announced Oct. 8 at ManhattanShort.com. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
First Friday music, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Contest/TF
Pumpkin-carving contest at Oktoberfest, Oct. 6 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Contest is for children ages 12 and younger, and adults 13 and older, with set-up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and judging at 2 p.m. Bring carving tools and pumpkins. One entry per person. Pumpkins to be carved on site. Pre-register through Oct. 1 at Rudy’s. Info: 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. Oct. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season is themed “A World of Music” and features a new work by Caleb Collins and the 2018 Youth Soloist Competition winners, Andrew Coleman, piano; Jerrel Martin, cello; and Seth Beus, violin. The orchestra adds a favorite Haydn symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The third of the five-part reading and discussion series features “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. In the production, a child confronts subjects of loss, love, marriage and family through the reading of a book of little known fairy tales. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors or students, with tickets available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities, Oct. 10-14 in Wood River Valley. Highlights: Oct. 11, Taste and Craft events at Limelight Hotel, 151 S. Main St., Ketchum, and “The Shepherdess of the Glaciers” film presentation at Community School in Sun Valley. Oct. 12: For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. in downtown Ketchum, and Sheep Tales Gathering, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House. Oct. 13: Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park; Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park; and Sheep Jam, 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques in Ketchum. Oct. 14: art show, picnic and music, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square; and Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon along Ketchum’s Main Street. Also “Cooking with Lamb” classes and fiber workshops throughout the festival at several venues, and Championship Sheepdog Trials Oct. 12-14 at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Youth race/TF
YMCA’s Kids Superhero Race, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Magic Valley YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. The kids’ race is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and being active. All ages are welcome. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Registration fee is $10; pre-register at the YMCA or ymcatf.com.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series with Del Parkinson, “My Favorite Chopin,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. The program focuses on Frederic Chopin’s life and works. The recital blends narration, visual images, and Parkinson performing some of Chopin’s best-known works. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Music/Jackpot
Montgomery Gentry, 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features dinner, wine and beer tasting, live and silent auctions. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Attire is Old Hollywood. Tickets are $125 each and are available at the foundation office. No tickets available at the door. Info: 208-814-0045.
Walk/Jerome
Magic Valley Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Jerome Recreation Center, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. The walk is about one mile, starting and ending at the recreation center. Free activities follow in Rotary and Thompson Memorial Park next to the center. Register to walk for free or cost is $6 for a T-shirt or $8 for a T-shirt and meal ticket. Pre-register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon Oct. 13 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Entry fee is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Oct. 13 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Club members, come prepared to pay dues and insurance for next year. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
