Events calendar

Thursday, Aug. 6
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Musical director is Elizabeth Thomsen. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Aug. 7
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steve Soelberg, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021
Saturday, Aug. 8
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steve Soelberg, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Painting/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair features a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Parade, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street, and a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Next week
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Highlights — Aug. 12: PRCA rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 13: Ned LeDoux concert at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 14: Joe Mama’s Car Show rib-eating contest at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 15: Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets for the rodeo, concert and mud drags are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine starts at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Con Paulos Chevrolet, followed by a cruise at 5 p.m. to the Jerome County Fairgrounds for the rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. Prizes for fastest rib-eating team and for best costume. Joemamascarshow.com.
Yoga/TF
Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on East Main Street. Joemamascarshow.com.
