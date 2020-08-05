Events calendar

Fest/Jerome

Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine starts at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Con Paulos Chevrolet, followed by a cruise at 5 p.m. to the Jerome County Fairgrounds for the rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. Prizes for fastest rib-eating team and for best costume. Joemamascarshow.com .

Yoga/TF

Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.