Events calendar
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls.

Idaho Victory Garden Course: 6 p.m.- Nov. 19, 9 p.m. at 630 Addison Ave. W., 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls. $45.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Comedy with Dr. Nick Redbone: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

VENDOR/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Free.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

Career Event College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual event. Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

GRI 202 - Contracts in Real Estate Transactions; Negotiations in Twin Falls: 8:30 a.m.- Oct. 23, 1 p.m. at Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N. #1, Twin Falls. $250.

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls.

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 5-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 24, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.

Read & Treat!: 1-4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

A Night for Colby: 5-9 p.m. at Fleur De Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls. $40 to $320.

Diabetes Night at the Drive-In in Magic Valley: 7:30-9 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.

Witches Night Out Dance Party Fundraiser: 7:30-10 p.m. at Nifty Marketing, 1340 Overland Ave., Burley. $20.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 25, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual event. Free.

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Twin Falls Public Library Online Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m.

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Events submitted by noon Monday may be included in that week's Experience list.

