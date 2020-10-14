Events calendar

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls.
Idaho Victory Garden Course: 6 p.m.- Nov. 19, 9 p.m. at 630 Addison Ave. W., 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls. $45.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Comedy with Dr. Nick Redbone: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
VENDOR/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Free.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Career Event College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual event. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
GRI 202 - Contracts in Real Estate Transactions; Negotiations in Twin Falls: 8:30 a.m.- Oct. 23, 1 p.m. at Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N. #1, Twin Falls. $250.
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls.
Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 5-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.
Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 24, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Pomerelle Ski Patrol Benefit Ski Swap: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Free.
Read & Treat!: 1-4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
A Night for Colby: 5-9 p.m. at Fleur De Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls. $40 to $320.
Diabetes Night at the Drive-In in Magic Valley: 7:30-9 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Free.
Witches Night Out Dance Party Fundraiser: 7:30-10 p.m. at Nifty Marketing, 1340 Overland Ave., Burley. $20.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 25, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual event. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Twin Falls Public Library Online Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!