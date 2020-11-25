Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Fifth Annual Day of Giving: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Infinity Dental, 622 Center St. W., Kimberly. Fifth Annual Day of Giving FREE Dental Day. 208-423-5001. https://go.evvnt.com/703896-0

Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos are back, Thanksgiving Eve! Reservations highly recommended; due to social distancing, seating will be limited. 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Nov. 26