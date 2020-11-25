Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Fifth Annual Day of Giving: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Infinity Dental, 622 Center St. W., Kimberly. Fifth Annual Day of Giving FREE Dental Day. 208-423-5001. https://go.evvnt.com/703896-0
Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Dueling Pianos are back, Thanksgiving Eve! Reservations highly recommended; due to social distancing, seating will be limited. 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Gooding Gobbler: 8 a.m., N. Valley Academy, 906 Main St., Gooding. Join us for the Seventh Annual 5k Fun Run, the Gooding Gobbler. All paid participants will receive a drawstring bag. Medals and prizes will be given to the winners of each category. Registration and check in is at 7 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. Event details and schedule. 208-644-0131. active.com/gooding-id/running/distance-running-races/gooding-gobbler-2020
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377516365
Christmas in the Garden: 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Come and celebrate the season at Orton Botanical Garden! To provide for social distancing, we have made a one-way path through the garden that will allow you to see all the lights and sights. 208-861-5816. https://go.evvnt.com/709192-0
Saturday, Nov. 28
Aaron Golay & the Original Sin: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Aaron Golay & his band The Original Sin are back at Koto. Come out and dance the night away with us. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Career Event - College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training: Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098870983
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377518371
Art After School - The Art of the Gift: 4 p.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 17, Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. The Magic Valley Arts Council's Art After School — The Art of the Gift: 3rd grades classes on Tuesdays with 4th-6th grade classes on Thursdays. Call 208.734.ARTS (2787) for details. https://go.evvnt.com/678122-0
Thursday, Dec. 3
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377518371
Friday, Dec. 4
P.E.O. Book Fair: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, Barnes & Noble, 1239 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Find great gifts and support education at no additional cost! Shop Dec. 4 & 5 at Barnes & Noble and tell the clerk you want to support P.E.O.!
The Lucky Losers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a fun night of music by The Lucky Losers! Reservations recommended. Limited seating available. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Kevin Ware: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us for a night of good tunes, great beer, and dancing by Kevin Ware! Please note: seating will be limited due to social distancing. Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Career Event - College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training: Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098870983
Beer Yoga @ KOTO w/ Ellen: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377522383
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
