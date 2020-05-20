Events calendar

3D shoot canceled/Wendell

Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot , scheduled for May 23-24, has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus issues. The next event is the Magic Mountain shoot on July 4-5. Information Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org .

Festival canceled/TF

Poster contest/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s poster contest for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Create a poster through June 1 for a chance to win $100. Submission can be in one of three divisions: Overall Event — highlight the 10th anniversary; Viewing and Voting — view the work of more than 250 artists and vote on your favorites; and Youth Artists — students have a chance to show their work. Submit a 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by email to Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. Details are available at MagicValleyHasArt.com.