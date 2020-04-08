Events calendar

Editor’s Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns and in compliance with the statewide stay-home order. Please contact organizers for full details.

Banquet rescheduled/TF

Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 61st annual banquet to honor its newest inductees, originally set for April 14, has been rescheduled to June 16. The banquet will open with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. This year’s inductees are cattle producers Guy and Sherry Colyer of Bruneau, sheep producers Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley, Idaho State Brand Inspector Larry Hayhurst of Nampa and dairyman John Reitsma (posthumously) of Jerome. Tickets for the dinner are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Information: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.