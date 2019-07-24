Wednesday, July 24
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric May, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Davey and the Midnights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with an ATV rodeo, 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Thursday, July 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Three Little Pigs” by Gavin Bishop, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Middlewest” by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona. In this tale of fractured youth, follow Abel as he navigates an old land in order to reconcile his family’s history, and to quell a coming storm that knows his name. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Holidays (Not just Christmas!)” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Musical/TF
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebrating its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls. The production includes a live orchestra and talented actors and singers. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Fair, parade/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with a parade, 6 p.m.; and Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Admission for the rodeo: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Friday, July 26
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Fest/TF
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorites; and Wine Down Welcome Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., with artist demonstrations, music, activities, food, wine and beer garden. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Party/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Block Party and Street Dance, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the library, 201 Fourth Ave E., at Hansen Street. The library celebrates the end of its summer reading program with a party, featuring games, crafts, stories, DJ music, snacks, visitors from the Herrett Center for Arts and Science, and more. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Musical/TF
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Comedy/TF
“Doubling Down for a Cure” All Star Improv with Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski, 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Comedy show starts at 7 p.m., with pre-show at 5 p.m. at Bull Moose Bicycles. The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho chapter. Tickets are $20 and available at the Orpheum or any We’re Alz In team member. Information: FaceBook page We’re Alz In Twin Falls.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Fest/Burley
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances with international dance teams, 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fair, parade/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with an Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Saturday, July 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Youth art/TF
The 28th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Workshops are instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Hot dog lunch is available for $3. Children also receive a $1 off coupon for Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event. Pre-registration is requested at magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Fest/TF
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ ninth annual Ice Cream Funday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park and Kids Art in the Park. Several local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. Live music by Crazy Love. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects. Information: Jill Skeem, 320-2786 or jillasherman@yahoo.com.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Pool movie/TF
Splash N Flick features “How to Train Your Dragon” at 9:15 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for city pool pass holders. Without a pass, admission is $5 for adults, $4 for ages 12-17 and $3 for ages 3-11.
Fest/Burley
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances with international dance teams, 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Fest/Filer
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features more than 30 bounce houses, a dunk tank, water slides, a mechanical bull, music, food and more. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with the United Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m. Admission: $15 adults and $12 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jason Brown, Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. National champion, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, July 28
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Filer
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair concludes with an Antique Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St.
Monday, July 29
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fair/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair begins at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, and features lawn mower races at 6 p.m. in the rodeo arena ($5 a person or $25 per family). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Tuesday, July 30
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Fair, concert/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues July 30 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Features the Tiny Tot Horse Gymkhana at 6 p.m. in the arena; and the PMT free concert with Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband, at 7 p.m. at the race-track grandstands at the south entrance of fairgrounds. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Music/Stanley
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Smiley Creek Lodge, 16546 Idaho Highway 75. Open and free to the public.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. July 31 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 31; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Blaze & Kelly, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. July 31 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues July 31, Aug. 1-3 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: July 31 and Aug. 1: 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger); Aug. 2-3, 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena, and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo ($8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger); and Aug. 3, 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Music/Stanley
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at Redfish Lake on Redfish Lake Road. Open and free to the public.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by A. Wolf” as told by Jon Scieszka, 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an “Opposite Night” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk Aug. 2 at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Music/TF
Tom Bennett, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Parade, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 6-10 at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Aug. 6: Parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street, and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; Aug. 7: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 8: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. with Tough Enough To Wear Pink night; Aug. 9: Concert with Craig Campbell at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 10: stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m., and Knockout Mug Drags, 6:30 p.m. in the arena. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival at the fair. Tickets for the rodeo, concert and mud drags are available at jeromecountyfair.com. 208-324-7209.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.