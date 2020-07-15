Events calendar

Wednesday, July 15
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “VIP Stories.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Youth arts/TF
Registration is available through July 17 for Kids Art in the Park. Magic Valley Arts Council hosts the 29th annual Kids Art in the Park July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, with a half day of visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Cost is $8; register at magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark. Information: 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 22. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Thursday, July 16
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 23. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Friday, July 17
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “VIP Stories” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 24. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Saturday, July 18
Yoga/TF
Outdoor Donation Yoga to benefit the Twin Falls Humane Society, 9 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Rose Garden, 315 Falls Ave. Features four instructors Kim DePew, Andrea Robbins, Joybeth Stewart and Amy Toft. Information: Amy at 208-404-9670.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds its annual German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at 132 Wayne St. The public is invited. Tickets are $8 and are available from any post member or at the door. Information: F. Wyatt Saunders, 208-679-1212, or Damian Rodriguez, 208-936-9178.
Sunday, July 19
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s last week of Summer Reading featuring the theme “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Folklore.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the library’s ramp entrance. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Tuesday, July 21
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 23 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/TF
The 61st annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24, Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorites; and Wine Down Welcome Reception, noon to 7 p.m. July 24 with music, artist demonstrations, food, wine and beer garden. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art awards/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Awards Ceremony, 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park to announce the winners of the premier art contest. The event is in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Youth arts/TF
The 29th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 a.m. July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
Truck show/Filer
Monster Truck Insanity Tour with two shows, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave.
