Events calendar

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 23. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Friday, July 17

Reading/TF

Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “VIP Stories” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 24. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.

Saturday, July 18

Yoga/TF