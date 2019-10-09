Wednesday, Oct. 9
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Seniors series/TF
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. Taenia Hudson of College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging discusses Medicare. Refreshments. Free admission. For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Dinner/TF
Kiwanis Annual Octoberfeast German dinner, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $30 per family.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew, with a discussion by guest scholar Leslie Leek of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Comedy/TF
JK! Studios, the original cast of Studio C, presents “The Glow Up Tour,” 7 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave E. The comedy event includes hilarious sketches with favorite characters. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP seating, poster and a chance to meet the cast. Tickets are available at jkstudiostour.com.
Film/TF
“Adaptive Showing,” a short film by Sterling, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by founding company member Denise Simone. The cast is Michelle Carter, Ariel Puls, Paula Rebelo and founding COF member Joel Vilinsky. The comedy is about the realities of modern motherhood. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Fire safety/TF
Fire Prevention Week open house, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Fire Department, 345 Second Ave. E. The event features free fire safety information, a tour of the fire station, free blood pressure checks, and Sparky the fire dog. Also sign up for smoke detectors to be installed in your home at no cost. Pizza, cookies, yogurt and water will be provided.
Cooking class/TF
Easy Fall Comfort Food cooking class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is roasted red pepper soup, bacon wrapped roasted pork, cheesy grits, roasted Brussels sprouts and Apple Brown Betty. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Skerryvore at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are sold out. 208-732-6288.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
Blues artist Keb’ Mo’, four-time Grammy Award winner, and blues prodigy Jontavious Willis, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Mo’ received 11 Grammy nominations, and has also been awarded 11 Blues Foundation Awards and six BMI Awards for his work in television and film. Tickets for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members are $95, $80 and $50, and for nonmembers, $105, $90 and $60 (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 11
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Fashion show/TF
Fall Fashion Show and Ladies Night Out, 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio G 2, 126 S. Main St. The event is a fundraiser for Hicks 2 Haiti and includes a fashion show at 6:30 p.m., along with vendors, demonstrations, a raffle and prizes. Free admission.
Carnival/TF
Sawtooth Elementary Fall Carnival, 5 to 8 p.m. at the school, 1771 Stadium Blvd. The carnival features pony rides, a dunk tank, face painting, food, and basket auctions. The fundraiser benefits the Sawtooth Parent-Teacher Organization.
Art show/TF
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Meet southern Idaho artists with more than 100 pieces of original art on display. Also hors d’ oeuvres and a no-host bar. A portion of art sales go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off Highway 93. No cover.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities continue in Wood River Valley: Sheep ranching presentation at 2:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce St., free; and “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. in downtown Ketchum ($20 pass, available at festival headquarters, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11 at Limelight Hotel). Sheep Tales Gathering features “Food as Culture” by New York Times bestselling food history author Mark Kurlansky, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. ($25). Also fiber workshops and cooking classes at several venues. Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, children under 5 admitted free. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Art show/TF
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Southern Idaho artists display more than 100 pieces of original art. A portion of art sales go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Fest, music/TF
Annual Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Webb Landscape, 136 Eastland Drive N. The event features crafts, games, straw rides, face painting and treasure hunts, along with music by the Heath Clark Band and food from the Muddy Moose. Webb Landscape will donate 10 percent of all sales to the Optimist Club’s Coats for Kids.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Farm run/TF
CSI Horticulture Program’s Ugly Kernel Farm Run, 2 p.m. at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The course goes from the picnic pavilion north through the U-Pick Garden, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a six-acre corn field, and to a finish line at the Breckenridge Farm parking lot. The course includes about 20 obstacles along the 1.25 miles. A party follows with music, food and drinks. Cost: $15 for ages 6-12, race starts at 4 p.m.; and $25 for ages 13 and older, race starts at 5:30 p.m. Race-day fee is $30 per person. Parking is available at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Pre-register at csi.edu/uglykernel. Info: Chance Munns at cmunns@csi.edu or 208-732-6431.
Tasting/TF
Riedel glass wine tasting, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting is guided by Gina Rodriguez, Riedel ambassador with BRJ Distributing. A glass set is included in the class. Cost is $55; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Presentation/TF
“Unsettling the Bear River Massacre: Rewriting Its History and Implications” presentation, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall. Crete Brown, Ph.D., who researched the Bear River Massacre which took place in 1863 near Preston, and Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, present information about the massacre, its implications, and the progress the tribe has made in reclaiming the massacre site and building a memorial. Hosted by the CSI Community Education Center. Free admission. Information: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 2, at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Harvest fest/Buhl
Harvest Festival, presented by Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 9 p.m. at 716 U.S. Highway 30 E. The festival features music, activities, craft and food vendors and beer and wine garden. 208-543-6682.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. Haunted maze starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and haunted admission is $12.
Parade, fest/Hagerman
Third annual Fossil Day Parade, presented by the Hagerman Valley Foundation, 11 a.m. downtown. The parade starts at the Hagerman Valley Inn parking lot at Frogs Landing and goes along State Street and ends at the City Park. After the parade, activities in the park include live entertainment, food and vendors. Info: 208-536-3068, hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or Fossil Day Parade on Facebook.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 7 p.m. for the normal maze, with hauntings from dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6, the Saturday Haunted Forest for age 10 and younger is $12 and $15 for ages 11 and older. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park, featuring music, dancing, artists, food, demonstrations of sheep shearing; children’s craft activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. at the park. Also fiber classes at several venues. Sheep Jam starts at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum ($80 for cocktail reception, dinner and show), with lamb dinner buffet 6:30-8 p.m., and music by The Dusty 45s, 8:30 p.m. ($25 show only). Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; cost is $5, children under 5 admitted free. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Harvest fest/Jerome
Eighth annual Hogwarts Harvest Festival, hosted by the Jerome Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., on U.S. Highway 93. Features trick-or-treating, 10 to 10:30 a.m., and a costume parade at 11 a.m. Also displays, a pumpkin patch, food and more. The event is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Scarrow Meats.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows regular dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Pageant/Nampa
Mrs. Idaho America Pageant, 7 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. The event features both the Mrs. and Miss contestants. Syrah Burton, Mrs. Mini-Cassia, will compete with other contestants from across the state. Delegates compete for a $10,000 prize package and an opportunity to represent Idaho at the Mrs. America Pageant. Tickets can be purchased online by using the promo code “SYRAH” at https://bit.ly/2m4FrHe. Tickets are available at the door.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” The concert features the Brava Piano Duo, Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter, performing the Poulenc Concerto for Two Pianos, and also new works by George Halsell and Scott Farkas. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include sheep photography tour, 9 a.m. at Ketchum Post Office, 151 Fourth St., free; sheepherding stories, 9:30 a.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., free; and Happy Trails party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square. Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon with Faulkner Land and Livestock sheep going along Ketchum’s Main Street. Also a sheepherder hike and stories, 2 p.m. at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park at First and Washington streets. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, free for children under 5. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Music/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Happy Trails Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Music by Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon, and the Carolyn Martin Swing Band, 1 to 3 p.m., in partnership with Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival.
Monday, Oct. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Crochet class/TF
“Beginning Crochet” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 15-17, at CSI’s Shields Building, Room 102. Instructor is Diane Gause. The class is for beginners or those needing a refresher course. Learn the basic stitches including chain, single crochet and double crochet. Cost is $40, plus $10 for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 3, in CSI’s Gym, Room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. She has taught dance and performed all over the world as well as appeared in movies and television shows. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Writing class/TF
“Creative Writing” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 2, in CSI’s Shields Building, Room 114. The course is taught by CSI Theater and English instructor Shane Brown and Idaho Poet Laureate and English professor Jim Irons. Students will read and discuss examples from various writers and create their own works while learning the structures of creative nonfiction writing. The course offers a glimpse of short stories, poetry and memoir writing. Cost is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Next week
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Presentation/TF
“Sawtooth Adventures,” a photo slideshow by Ray Brooks, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. New members are welcome Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “I Am an Ankylosaurus” by Karen Wallace, 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Karali Hunter, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Hunter, an Idaho native, is an award-winning pianist and pedagogue based in Phoenix, Arizona. She is a founding artist of the chamber group, Salonnieres, performing throughout Arizona and the western United States. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m.; and Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp’s Kiddie Day, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Features games, food and trick-or-treating. Tickets are $7. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.