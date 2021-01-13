Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Clean Water Panel: Restoring the Snake River: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Virtual Event. Join the Idaho Conservation League for a webinar panel discussion with Clif Bar Bakery in Twin Falls, Idaho Power and the Twin Falls Canal Company to hear about water quality in the Magic Valley. 208-726-7485. https://go.evvnt.com/725164-0
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377544449
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721557-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349333419
Saturday, Jan. 16
LifeVantage Academy, Twin Falls: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Online Live Zoom. LifeVantage Academy is a monthly training designed to help distributors take their business to the next level. Open to all. Tickets $25-$35. eventbrite.com/e/lifevantage-academy-twin-falls-id-january-2021-tickets-129942985969
Jim & JoAnn Sanchez Duo: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Saturday for this amazing duo! Seating is limited, reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098885025
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 23, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721554-0
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377546455
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime with the Twin Falls Public Library! Stories, games, songs, and more! 208-733-2964.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Let’s Grow Workshop # 2 (Roots): Find Your Why & Root Cause Analysis: 9 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls, TBD. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-2-roots-find-your-why-root-cause-analysis-tickets-133921373433
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377548461
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721558-0
Let’s Grow Workshop # 2 (Roots): Find Your Why & Root Cause Analysis: 6-9 p.m., Twin Falls, TBD. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-2-roots-find-your-why-root-cause-analysis-tickets-133924942107
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349335425
Sunday, Jan. 24
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098887031
Monday, Jan. 25
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Jan. 30, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721555-0
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377550467
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime with the Twin Falls Public Library! Stories, games, songs, and more! 208-733-2964.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377552473
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721559-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349337431