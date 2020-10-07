Events calendar

THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Embrace The Adventure Scavenger Hunt: 4 p.m.- Oct. 10, 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. $20 to $80.
Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
“Art of Life” Charity Art Event benefiting the Visions of Home Hospice Home of Hospice Visions Inc: 5 p.m.- Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn Twin Falls, 1741 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls.
Comedy with Jen Adams: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Grace Church Fundraiser held by The Ladies of Grace Ministries Holiday Shopping Spectacular: 10 a.m.- Oct. 11, 4 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 100 Meridian Road, Rupert.
Comedy with Jen Adams: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Idaho Victory Garden Course: 6 p.m.- Nov. 19, 9 p.m. at 630 Addison Ave. W., 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls. $45.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!