Wednesday, Feb. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play is directed by Gary Hopper and features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. In a month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and reach each other. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Gam es/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Wangari’s Trees of Peace: A True Story from Africa” by Jeanette Winter, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” with Professor Samra Cullum, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” by Robert D. Kaplan and “Black Lamb and Grey Falcon” by Rebecca West. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Friday, Feb. 22
Game s/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Chris Jones, president of Plant Therapy Inc. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fundraising event with dinner and music, 6 to 10 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment provided by Nashville recording artist Cale Moon. The fundraiser benefits the development of the design for an event center at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $100 per person and are available by calling 208-326-4396.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Performance by Nyle Matsuoka, 2002 Youth Soloist winner and Austin Opera principal coach and pianist, with Strauss “Burleske” and a Prokofiev sonata for piano. The orchestra adds Smetana’s “The Moldau” and a Giannini symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Otis Julius, Illest*lyricists, Aaron Golay, Freedom Renegades, Roy Wilson, Jordan Thornquest and Brian A, 9 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $5 at the door. 208-644-1111.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Iris meeting/ TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Denny’s, 291 Pole Line Road. The program features photos from Paul Black, who is known for his median’s irises with Mid-American Iris Garden. Yearly dues are $10 to join. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Pioneer Button Club presentation, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum (Union School), 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Learn about identifying military and other uniform buttons, the materials from which buttons have been made, and the fun of collecting them. Bring items found with a metal detector to have them identified. Free admission and parking is available behind the museum. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Jerome
Mushroomhead, Hellzapoppin, Ventana, Worldwide Panic and Faded Leroy, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $25 in advance at jerometickets.com or $30 day of show. Reserved seats are $35. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows Dance, 7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The performance includes a backstage tour and chat-back discussion with the artists. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Monday, Feb. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Fundraiser/TF
Joe Cannon concert, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The Sun Valley entertainer performs a benefit concert of country, old rock and roll, and folk music, in support of Twin Falls High School students. Tickets are $20 each and available at Twin Falls High, 208-733-6551.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival’s Filmmaker Retrospective, themed “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screening of “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter” documentary, U.S. and Mali, 6 p.m. at the Community Library. 415 Spruce Ave. Goundo fights for asylum in the U.S. because if she is forced to return to Mali, her 2-year-old daughter will undergo female genital mutilation. Filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater, who will present the film, traveled between Mali to the courts of Philadelphia. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Games/TF
Adult activity night with glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass object and learn about etching. Other supplies will be provided. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival’s Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Featured speaker is Natalia Kanem, United Nations undersecretary-general and executive director of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for reproductive health and women’s rights. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28 and at 8 p.m. March 1-2 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival, “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screenings of five films, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 3 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Feb. 27: “The Bleeding Edge” documentary, U.S.; Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” along with investigative producer Amy Herdy who will present the film, turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry. Feb. 28: “The Judge” documentary, Palestine, presented by director Erika Cohn, with a rare insight into Sharia law, an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims. March 1: “I Am Not a Witch” drama, Zambia, a directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni, about 9-year-old Shula who is exiled to a traveling witch. March 2: “Facing The Dragon” documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., by filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi who followed two unconventional Afghan women, Nilofar, a Parliament member, and Shakila, a television journalist, for more than four years to assemble her latest film. March 3: “On Her Shoulders” documentary, global, by filmmaker Alexandria Bombach who followed 23-year-old Nadia Murad’s undertakings of giving testimony before the U.N., visiting refugee camps, soul-bearing media interviews, and meetings with government officials. Tickets are $15 each or $60 for all five films, and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Requiem of the Rose King” by Aya Kanno. Based on Shakespeare’s Richard III, Kanno’s dark fantasy finds the man who could be king between worlds, classes, and between good and evil. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group’s 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1-3 and at 2 p.m. March 2-3 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Broadway musical by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus features songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Presentation/Jerome
Manny Scott speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Jerome High School auditorium, 104 Tiger Drive. Scott is an original Freedom Writer whose story is told in part in the 2007 movie, “Freedom Writers.” Free and open to the community. 208-324-2392.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/TF
Contra Dance Social, 6 to 9 p.m. March 2 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Contra dance is an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music and refreshments provided. Free. 208-733-5872.
Bean fest/Filer
Second annual Filer Bean Festival and Cook-off, “Beans, Bingo and Brew,” 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Merchants Building No. 3, 215 Fair Ave. Entrants set up at 5 p.m. Bring your best bean dish: appetizers, salads, entrees or desserts; adult division with $250 cash prize in each category and youth division, $100. Also features bingo by Filer American Legion, brews by Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. Bean entry pre-registration required; pick up registration forms at the fairgrounds office, Cruisin’ Classics and Filer Mutual Telephone, or contact Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds benefit Filer Fun Days.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. March 6-8 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “They Returned Fighting: African Americans and the End of World War I” with Professor Justin Vipperman, 6 p.m. March 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America” by Cameron McWhirter. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/Jerome
Young Dubliners, Guess When and Eric May, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com or $25 day of show. Reserved seats are $30. 208-644-1111.
Rodeo/TF
CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Features cowboys and cowgirls from CSI along with colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series will feature Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson, “An Evening of Piano Duos,” 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ezola and Olson, faculty members at Utah State University, present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries and share some of the unique history of this genre and the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 69th annual Rock and Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Features exhibits of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and displays by Herrett Center for Arts and Science museum, Hagerman Fossil Beds and Magic Valley Gold Panning Club. Also includes demonstrations, activities, door prizes, grand prize drawing and a silent auction. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult. Info: Shirley Metts, 208-423-4827, or magicvalleygemclub.org.
