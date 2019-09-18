Wednesday, Sept. 18
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Cooking class/TF
Homemade pies, a hand-on baking class with Rebecca Bloom of Piedaho, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Bloom shares tips and tricks for making pies. Participants make two pies (one sweet and one savory) to take home. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. starting in the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Librarian Jennifer Hills leads a walking tour of the City Park Historic District. The walk takes about 90 minutes. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Theater class/TF
“Basic Design and Production for Community Theater,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 24, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 137. No class Oct. 10. Participants will have hands-on experience with basic design concepts, stage lighting, props, set design and painting techniques. Instructor Shane Brown has more than 30 years of theatrical experience, including 20-plus years of teaching theater in high school and college. Instructor Jenny Hefner has been a jewelry artist since 2010, when she established her brand Jenny Wren Designs, and has instructed metal stamping for all ages. Cost is $80. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Friday, Sept. 20
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Gospel music/TF
Liberty Quartet, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. The traditional southern gospel group is based in the Boise area and travels many miles each year, performing at church services, prisons and other ministries. No admission fee; freewill offering will be taken in support of their ministry.
Film/TF
Screening of “Bamboo and Barbed Wire,” a documentary by award-winning Idaho filmmaker Karen Day, 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. The Magic Valley premiere of the film is sponsored by the CSI History Program. Tickets are $10 at orpheumtwinfalls.com. Information: Russ Tremayne, 208-732-6885.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” starring Belinda Davids, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance features Houston’s hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment in Time,” “Greatest Love of All” and “Queen of the Night.” Tickets are $36 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Music/Hollister
Bluegrass and Boosters, featuring Strings Attached with bluegrass music, 6 to 9 p.m. at Buster’s Restaurant, 2695 U.S. Highway 93. The event is hosted by Buster’s.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Shoshone
Annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering begins with day shows at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Rail St. E. Concert is at 7 p.m. with pre-show at 6:15 p.m. The gathering includes cowboy music and poetry, open mic sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous and vendors. Performers include Dave Stamey, Brigid Reedy, Johnny Reedy, Coyote Joe, Panhandle Cowboys (Farmer Dave and JB Barber), Tony Argento, David Anderson, Thatch Elmer, Lynn Kopelke, Fall River Boys and The Sawtooth Serenaders. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com. General admission tickets also available at the door. 208-886-7787.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society field trip, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Participants visit the historical sites of the Brose House and Stricker Ranch near Hansen. The bus leaves the museum at 10 a.m. and returns about 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Reservations and information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Car show/TF
Make-A-Wish Car Show, presented by Nocturnal Dreams, noon to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Entry fee is $20, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon and judging at 1 p.m. Trophies awarded at 3 p.m. Proceeds go for the Make-A-Wish Idaho Foundation. Information: Robert Jesse, 208-731-9581; Ryan Wise, 208-308-9851; or Roxy Jesse, 208-731-9512.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for all ages, 10 a.m. on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. The Alzheimer’s Association event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Register at alz.org/walk.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences and five strum patterns, and also learn tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hagerman City Park, 111 N. State St. The car show also includes music, races, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com or 208-837-9131.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, east of Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features work by more than 90 artists, live entertainment, canoe and wagon rides, artisan demonstrations, informational booths, food, beverages, and a beer and wine garden. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and older) and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). Children under 5 will be admitted free. Directions and information: thousandspringsfestival.org or 208-734-2787.
Music/Jackpot
The Beaumont Boys with Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt, 6 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Rotary Club of Jerome’s 31st annual four-person scramble golf tournament at 1:30 p.m. at 93 Golf Ranch on U.S. Highway 93. The event includes refreshments, prizes, and a barbecue dinner following the tournament. Proceeds go to support Rotary’s annual Christmas Basket Project. The entry fee is $65 per person and includes dinner. Guest meal tickets are available for $12. Information: Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or bryan@prescottandcraig.com.
Fest/Shoshone
Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering continues with day shows beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Rail St. E. Concert is at 7 p.m. with pre-show at 6:15 p.m. The gathering includes cowboy music and poetry, open mic sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous and vendors. Reserved concert tickets are $25 and general admission is $20. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com. General admission tickets also available at the door. 208-886-7787.
Sunday, Sept. 22 Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, east of Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and older) and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). Children under 5 will be admitted free. Directions and information: thousandspringsfestival.org or 208-734-2787.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Monday, Sept. 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free, subsequent lessons are $5 per person. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art workshop/TF
“Illustrated Travel Journals” workshop, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 8, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 113. Instructor is artist Bruce Kremer. Learn to create a memory book of travels or prepare a journal for an upcoming adventure. Explore journaling styles while collecting maps, brochures and photos to be cut and pasted, adding in pencil and watercolor sketches and overlapping written entries. Bring a bound, blank-page journal or daily planner, basic colored pencils and watercolor set, 8 ounces of spray adhesive, and scissors. Cost $40 each. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Art opening for “Mixtape” exhibit by Troy Passey, 7 p.m. in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present a Parent and Baby Night of “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Parents can bring their young children to the performance. The comedy, directed by founding company member Denise Simone, is about the realities of modern motherhood. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Cooking class/TF
Stone Fruit and Apples cooking class with Kelley’s Orchard, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rudy’s —A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The menu includes peach tomato bacon salsa, fall fruit sangria, apple butternut soup, peach salad with pine nuts, plum glazed pork roast with apple bacon slaw and Grandma Susan’s apple crisp. Cost is $40; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom, with a discussion by guest scholar Michael Corrigan of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale” by Lauren Myracle, a New York Times bestselling author. The story is about a teenage Catwoman struggling to find her own identity while living on the streets of Gotham City. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Art workshop/TF
Collage workshop, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 10, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 113. Instructor is artist Bruce Kremer. Learn to arrange cut paper and a range of materials into an artwork or illustration. Discussion includes basic fundamentals of design and composition and also the origins of collage and notable artists who work in the media. Bring a blank sketchbook or white poster board, scissors, white craft glue and a handful of pens and pencils. Cost $40 each. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Dinner theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents a dinner theater, featuring “Reunion at Hippie High” by Eileen Moushi, Sept. 26, 27 and 28 at 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. A tri-tip dinner is served at 7 p.m., catered by TF Brickhouse. “Reunion at Hippie High” is produced by special arrangement with Mysteries by Moushi. Tickets are $25 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Info: Facebook.com/MagicValleyLittleTheatre.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler for a Throwback Thursday preview at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $24. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 27; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents American pianist Stephen Beus, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Stephen Beus won first prize in the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition and first place in the Vendome Prize International Competition (Lisbon). He was also awarded the Max I. Allen Fellowship of the American Pianists Association (Indianapolis). Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ opening night of “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N., with a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and a post-show reception. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fest/TF
Harvest Dayz: A Welcome To Autumn, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West. Features a meet and greet with the growers, children’s produce scavenger hunt, petting zoo, face painting and family games.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Auditions/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s open solo auditions for Handel’s “Messiah,” Part 1, 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Soloists are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass solos. Applicants will be notified of specific audition times. Performances are Dec. 14-15. For applications, contact Carson Wong at carson_wong@msn.com or 208-539-4794. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to Svetlana Schuckert or Diane Gause of the CSI Fine Arts Building.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows dance, Sept. 28 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream and plus square dancers. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Music/Jackpot
Raiding The Rock Vault and Dirty Johnny, 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The free outdoor concert is presented by Cactus Petes, 98.3 The Snake and Snake Harley-Davidson. The show is Mountain Standard Time.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night includes specials and a chance to win prizes. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Pet fest/TF
Blessing of the Animals, and pet food drive for Magic Valley Humane Society, Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Ascension Episcopal Church of Ascension courtyard, 371 Eastland Drive N. Bring pets on a leash or in a carrier; all species are welcome. The event includes exhibits, a short service, pet blessings by the priests and blessing scarf, and the pet food drive with a need for dog and cat food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.