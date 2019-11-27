Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece backpack. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Meal/TF
Thanksgiving Day meal, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Church of the Brethren, 461 Filer Ave. W. Free; everyone is invited.
Meal/Albion
Crowded Table Thanksgiving lunch, 1 to 3 p.m. at True North Valley Venue, 451 W. Market St. The free lunch is for those who don’t have family to eat with this year. Enjoy food, conversation and connections with friends from throughout the community. Seats are limited. To reserve a seat, call Luci Peterson at 208-670-5618.
Meal/Buhl
Buhl Community Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Free. Information: senior center, 208-543-4577.
Fun run/Gooding
Gooding Gobbler 5K run and walk, 8 a.m., starts at North Valley Academy, 906 Main St., with race-day registration at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. Register at active.com (search for Gooding Gobbler) or at the Wild Mane Salon in Gooding. Proceeds benefit the Gooding Senators baseball team.
Fun run/Jerome
Superhero Turkey Trot 5K run or walk, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Prize given for best superhero costume. Entry fee is five items of nonperishable food, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. Pre-register by Nov. 22 to get a T-shirt. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Friday, Nov. 29
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, entertainment, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Kimberly Nurseries, 208-733-2717.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fest/TF
Lefse event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their rolling pins along with their knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, which preparing Norwegian potato bread. Free and no pre-registration is required. 208-733-5477.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Dec. 2
Fest/TF
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the parties: 2 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., and 7:30 p.m. at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive (formerly Twin Falls Care Center). Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Parade/Burley
Burley Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. begins at Dworshak School and proceeds along Overland Avenue to Centennial Park. Santa arrives in a fire truck and is escorted by the lighted parade. Festivities at the park include entertainment, doughnuts, hot chocolate, carols, a live nativity, and Santa turns on the lights. Hosted by the Burley Area Merchants Association. For information about parade entries, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert, “Holidays and Getaways,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Directed by faculty member George K. Halsell. Features Christmas and other music, including “Dialogues on ‘In Dulci Jubilo’” by Minnesota-based composer John Zdechlik, “Dramatic Overture” by Nicolas Myaskovsky, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles,” and “March With Trumpets” by American composer William Bergsma. Also works by Tim Mahr, Arthur Pryor, Vaclav Nelhybel, Randall Standridge, John Philip Sousa and Hershy Kay. In a memorial tribute to band members who have passed, bassoonist Hubert Johnson and flutist Sylvia Grooms, the Snake River Horn Society perform the second movement from Three Movements for Horn Quartet by Halsell. French hornists include Halsell, Catherine Doyle, Paul Johnson and David Hamilton. Free admission. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Fest/Buhl
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Next week
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features organists Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson and harpist Marsha Neibling. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Fest/Kimberly
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.
Cooking seminar/TF
Healthy Holiday Seminar with hands-on cooking demonstrations, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Presented by Mark Owsley, St. Luke’s executive chef, and Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. Create holiday favorites with a healthy twist, and enjoy samples and recipes. Free; register at stlukesonline.org/classes or 208-381-9000.
Music/TF
CSI Choral Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Art/TF
“Idaho Landscapes” art show by local artist Boris Bill Garibyan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E.
Parade/TF
Times-News Christmas Parade of Lights, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6 downtown on Main Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Twin Falls Christmas Story.” The parade route begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., and ends near the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and music will follow at the Downtown Commons. The city of Twin Falls will also have the ice rink open.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Company performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. The performance also features local dance students in the roles of baby mice, angels, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Music/Jackpot
Warrant, 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Gospel music/Kimberly
Liberty Quartet concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N. The southern gospel group is based in the West with members Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul W. Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; and John Bowen, interim baritone singer. The quartet travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. No admission fee; freewill offering is welcome.
Craft fair/TF
Fifth annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W. Proceeds from vendor fees go for the school’s Character Scholarship Awards for 2020 graduates. Free admission. 208-734-3947.
Books, art/TF
“Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim” book and gift fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features 50 local authors and artisans with books, handmade items, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, paintings, photography and woodwork. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. Children and pets are welcome. Receive a free picture with Santa with a donation of an unwrapped new toy for the Magic Valley Christmas for Kids and Toys for Tots program or pet food for the local Humane Society Pet Food Pantry. Photo will be sent by e-mail. Snakehd.com or 208-734-8400.
Music/TF
CSI Chamber Music Honors Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert. Refreshments. Free and open to the public. 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Frozen Sing-Along for all ages, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Frontier Pediatric Partners, 1502 Locust St. N. #700. Join princesses Elsa and Anna for singing and storytelling. Free.
Fundraiser/TF
Haircuts For A Cause annual cut-a-thon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Black Label Parlor, 444 Washington St. N. All haircuts will be on a walk-in basis. Also come and show off your ugly sweater to be entered for a chance to win a prize. All proceeds will be donated to Idaho Angels, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families and individuals in need.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, with a “Ringing Bells for Buhl” theme, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, starts at the Sunset Bowl parking lot on Burley Avenue. The route goes along Main Street and Broadway Avenue, then to Burley Avenue and ends back at the bowling alley. To register entries for the parade, contact the Buhl Chamber of Commerce office at 208-543-6682; there is no cost.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style). Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Sixth annual Christmas in Jerome, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 downtown at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), 300 E. Main St. Festivities at the park include music, live nativity, photos with Santa, children’s activities and food. The Lights Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to the park. Free. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Fundraiser/Hailey
Company of Fools presents An Evening With Demi Moore, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 on the John C. Glenn stage at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Moore, an actress, producer, director, activist and writer, will join Company of Fools’ founder Denise Simone with conversation, memories and discussion about Moore’s New York Times No. 1 best-seller “Inside Out: A Memoir.” The event is a benefit for the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund. Tickets start at $50 and are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest/Hansen
Friends of Stricker host a Victorian Holiday Open House, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. Features Christmas lights and displays, music from the Magichords and refreshments. Free admission. Friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
