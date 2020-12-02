Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377520377
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. Play Dungeons & Dragons online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/714578-0
Friday, Dec. 4
P.E.O. Book Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5. Barnes & Noble, 1239 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Find great gifts and support education at no additional cost! Shop Dec. 4 and 5 at Barnes & Noble and tell the clerk you want to support P.E.O.!
First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-9 p.m., Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Art work of Tom Prater and Leandra Martin. 208-734-8091. https://go.evvnt.com/714685-0
The Lucky Losers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a fun night of music by The Lucky Losers! Reservations recommended. Limited seating available. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Pomerelle Classic & Classy Card Sale: 3-7 p.m., Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave., Burley. Pomerelle Classic 10 punch & Classy 5 punch cards on sale 4 hours only at Idaho Water Sports in Burley. 3pm to 7pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pomerelle-classic-classy-card-sale-tickets-130269310013 Kevin Ware: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us for a night of good tunes, great beer, and dancing by Kevin Ware! Please note: seating will be limited due to social distancing. Reservations Recommended. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Dec 6
Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual event. Disaster Response Training: Students, new graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098872989
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.
Monday, Dec. 7
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 12, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new Craft-Along Kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. Tickets $10. https://go.evvnt.com/714571-0
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377522383
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Let’s Grow: An Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon, Connect Coworking, 1881 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $40-$350. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-an-emotional-conversational-intelligence-growth-workshop-tickets-128951199509
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Princeton, Acequia. Two-day training course for DevOps (Thu.—Fri.). Tickets $1,399. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/devops-certification-training-course-in-acequia-id-tickets-98027084649
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377524389
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/714580-0
Let’s Grow: An Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop: 6-9 p.m., Connect Coworking, 1881 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Emotional and Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $40-$350. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-an-emotional-conversational-intelligence-growth-workshop-tickets-128961907537
Sunday, Dec. 13
Career Event — College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event,. Disaster Response Training: Students, new graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098874995
Monday, Dec. 14
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.- Dec. 19, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a Craft-Kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/714572-0
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377526395
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games free online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/714582-0
Thursday, Dec. 17
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377528401
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!