Events calendar

Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. He follows the poignant stories of people suffering with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.

Workshop/TF

“Stage Makeup 101” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 to April 23, at the CSI Fine Arts Room 137. No class during spring break. Learn about the tools and products needed to build a stage makeup kit. Stage makeup techniques will include choosing the right colors, highlight and shadow, blending, basic corrective makeup, character makeup, old age makeup, and injury. Before attending, students will need to purchase BEN NYE Creme makeup kit from Amazon (about $25-$30) in their skin tone. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.

Theater/Jerome