Events calendar

Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, March 11
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Discussion/TF
“Q&A with the Master Gardeners,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library is partnering with the University of Idaho Extension Office to bring the Master Gardeners to answer everyone’s planting questions. They will share gardening ideas, tips and information. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s production showcases African-American music traditions with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The program features vocalist and pianist Sneed, a six-person choir and a band. The performance combines music and culture with traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, March 12
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium’s “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100,” 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. The symposium explores the history and implications of the 19th Amendment and the Women’s Suffrage Movement. This session examines the full context of the amendment. Presenters are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb; Susan Swetnam, professor emerita, Idaho State University; David Adler, The Alturas Institute; Amy Canfield, professor of history, Lewis-Clark State College; and Tracey Morrison, folk singer. The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch. One CSI academic credit is available. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. He follows the poignant stories of people suffering with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Workshop/TF
“Stage Makeup 101” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 to April 23, at the CSI Fine Arts Room 137. No class during spring break. Learn about the tools and products needed to build a stage makeup kit. Stage makeup techniques will include choosing the right colors, highlight and shadow, blending, basic corrective makeup, character makeup, old age makeup, and injury. Before attending, students will need to purchase BEN NYE Creme makeup kit from Amazon (about $25-$30) in their skin tone. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. The audience will be transported to the small town that Belle is desperate to escape and to the castle that holds the beast prisoner. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Friday, March 13
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium’s “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100,” 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. The program explores the implications and impact of the 19th Amendment in contemporary America. The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch. One CSI academic credit is available. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament begins with sessions at 1:30 and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: tournament co-chairwomen Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Music/TF
Billy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Rodeo/TF
Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Features student athletes from CSI and other colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Daniel Dugar, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Lunch/Jerome
Lenten lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through April 3, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E. Homemade soup, sandwiches, dessert (pie) and drinks for $6. Community is invited.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Craft show/TF
Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will serve a soup and sandwich lunch for $7.
Retreat, music/TF
Contemplative Lenten Retreat, “Be Still and Know…,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. The retreat is facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon, with different contemplative prayer practices. Choral Evensong follows at 5 p.m. with a service of prayers, psalms and music, including the Choir Guys with two pieces commissioned by music director Daniel Gawthrop; free and open to the community. Cost of the retreat is $30, which includes all materials and a lunch; register at episcopaltwinfalls.org by March 9.
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament continues with sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Book/TF
Book signing with Dr. H. Eugene Soulsby of Burley, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Soulsby, a retired chiropractor after four decades of practice, is now a published author. His book “The Role of the Holy Spirit in Worship,” published by Christian Faith Publishing, is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, iTunes, Bam! Books-A-Million, Russell Books, local booksellers and YouTube.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Ron James at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. James will discuss the history of Chinese mining along the Snake River. He has done extensive research on the Chinese influence in southern Idaho. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s winter concert, 3 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted at the door. Magicvalley-youthorchestra.org.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Rodeo/TF
CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Daniel Dugar, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 30. The show features displays of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and also collectable mineral specimens, unique custom jewelry, lapidary art demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment including a musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the matinee and at 6:30 p.m. for the evening show. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows annual Shamrock Shuffle at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Stew feed potluck to be followed by squares and rounds. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Sunday, March 15
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament concludes with a session at 10 a.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Free continental breakfast provided at 9 a.m. for all participating bridge players. Information: 208-539-5735 or 208-934-4405.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s “Shrek The Musical,” 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, March 16
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, March 17
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Hailey
We Banjo 3, an award-winning band from Galway, Ireland, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St., as part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Series. The band consists of two sets of brothers, Enda Scahill, Fergal Scahill, Martin Howley and David Howley. The ensemble performs a blend of traditional Irish and bluegrass music. Standard seating is $40 for Sun Valley Museum members, $50 for nonmembers and $20 for students. Premium seating is $65 members, $75 nonmembers and $32.50 students. Tickets are available at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. March 18 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Game Show Night, 6 p.m. March 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. March 18 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Parts” by Tedd Arnold, 11 a.m. March 19 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 20; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical” 7 p.m. March 20-21 and at 2 p.m. March 22 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast and dental screenings, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. CSI dental hygiene program provides free dental screenings with dental home-care kits and a raffle. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Spring Break Kickoff, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event includes games, crafts and other activities. Free. 208-733-2964, Ext 301.
Iris meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W. Mike from Sutton’s Iris Gardens in Meridian presents a program on new irises. Also door prizes. Anyone is welcome and you don’t need to be a member to attend. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Kelly and Jim Jones at 1 p.m. March 21 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Kelly Jones, author of “The Woman Who Heard Color” and other books, will speak about growing up in Twin Falls. Jim Jones, former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice, grew up in the Eden area and will share some of his experiences. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 21; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. March 21 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.