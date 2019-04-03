Wednesday, April 3
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, April 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Pattern Fish” by Trudy Harris and Anna Green. 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 through April 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Jazz dance/TF
“Contemporary Jazz Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, in the CSI Gym, room 304. CSI dance instructor Ashley Sandau leads the class for dancers age 16 and older. Explore a contemporary approach to jazz dance utilizing modern contemporary dance that fits into pop culture and learn elements of jazz, modern and ballet. Experience is recommended, but not required. Cost is $60. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert, 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Guest conductor is Douglas “Dusty” Fisher, director of the King Fine Arts Center and choir conductor at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. Guest artists are Burley High’s Bel Cantos Choir and select voices from Minico High School. The program includes music from video games such as Mario Brothers, Skyrim, Jupiter by Holst and the Jupiter Symphony by Mozart. The choir joins the orchestra with “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana and other selections. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Music/Jerome
Carter Winter and Devil’s County, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Friday, April 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, noon before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, April 5 through April 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery opening with featured Art and Soul artists Terry Halbert and Betsie Richardson, 5:30 to 8 p.m. downtown at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Refreshments. 208-734-8091.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House’s Friend-raiser with live music, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the old Twin Falls Bank & Trust building, 102 Main Ave. S. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Depot Grill, Glanbia Cheese Marketplace, Koto Brewing Company, Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, O’Dunken’s Draught House, Pandora’s Legacy, Slice, Stone House & Co., Twin Falls Sandwich Company and Yellow Brick Cafe. Beer and wine available for purchase from Holesinsky Winery, TEC Distributing of Idaho and Watkins Distributing. Tours of the recently completed Twin Falls Optimist Youth House will be available during this event. Free admission. Info: optimistyouthhouse.com.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Games/TF
Community bingo, 6 p.m. on the first Friday at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Ryker Harris. Book by John Weidman with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Makin Tracks, local musicians, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth class/TF
“The Little Chef and Me” cooking class and book reading with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The hands-on class is for children ages 5-8 to prepare three different pizzas and listen to a story. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult). Reservations: 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Comedy/Ketchum
Chicago’s comedy company, The Second City, performs “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” at 8 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Features the next generation of comics with sketch comedy, songs and improvisation. The show may contain adult or mature content. Premium reserved seats are $60 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members or $70 for nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 and $50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Sunday, April 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Comedy/Ketchum
Chicago’s comedy company, The Second City, performs “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” at 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. The show may contain adult or mature content. Premium reserved seats are $60 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members or $70 for nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 and $50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, April 8
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a Richard Burton drama, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film and lead a discussion. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Tuesday, April 9
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Banquet/TF
Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 60th annual banquet to honor its newest inductees, 6:30 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Social starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. Inductees are cattle ranchers Lou and Teresa Andersen of Fairfield, cattle ranchers Ed and Clarissa Brown of Gooding, cattle producers H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison of Heyburn, dairy producers Harry and Vicki Hoogland of Buhl, and Bob Naerebout, former executive director and current director of government affairs for Idaho Dairymen’s Association. Dinner tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Information: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of Chine” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Pickles” cartoonist Brian Crane, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. April 10 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Lecture, dinner/TF
Fifth annual Magic Valley Distinguished Humanities lecture and dinner, featuring bestselling author and journalist Hampton Sides, 7 p.m. April 11 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Sides will present “Putting the ‘Story’ Back in History: Why We Need Narratives to Understand Our Past.” He is author of the bestselling histories “Ghost Soldiers,” “Blood and Thunder,” “Hellhound On His Trail,” “In the Kingdom of Ice” and, most recently, “On Desperate Ground,” Sides is editor-at-large for “Outside” and a frequent contributor to National Geographic and other magazines. Tickets are $45 to $75. For reservations and information: idahohumanities.org or 208-345-5346.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. April 12 at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 12, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tournament/TF
Annual Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament is April 12-14 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Sessions are scheduled for 1:30 and 7 p.m. April 12, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 13, and at 10 a.m. April 14. Free continental breakfast will be provided at 9 a.m. April 14 for all participating bridge players. Information: Edna Pierson, tournament co-chairwoman, at 208-539-5735.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. April 12-13 and at 2 p.m. April 14 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Ryker Harris. Book by John Weidman with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra present the “Come, Touch The Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter,” an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. April 12-13 and at 4 p.m. April 14 at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Directed by Rick Strickland. Refreshments will be served after the April 12-13 performances. Following the April 14 performance, a soup-and-pie fundraiser and dessert auction will be held in the church basement. No charge for the concerts. Freewill donations are welcome. 208-539-5210.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Adult Divisions Fiddle competitions, 3 p.m. April 12 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Adult novice and certified contest divisions compete in the contest. Free admission.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho concert, 7 p.m. April 12 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Features a Youth Twin Fiddling event and performances by contest judges and the featured entertainer Ernie Sites. Concert tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $12 for veterans, $10 for youth (ages 7-17) or $55 per family. Tickets are available at fiddlersofidaho.org, 208-260-0364, or at the door. Free admission for children 6 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 13; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Cub Scout Pack 67 hosts a spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 13 at the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Cost is $8. Children age 5 and younger get to eat for free. Proceeds support the Cub Scouts activities. Tickets are available from the scouts or at the door.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale concert, “Spring Sing 2019: An American Sampler,” 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 4 p.m. April 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features the music of American composer Randall Thompson and other American music favorites. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. 208-733-4482.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8:45 p.m. to midnight April 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Rhymin hip-hop series, 7 p.m. April 13 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Hosted by Joey Bravo and mic.ill. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 presale admission at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $10 at the door. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance club celebrates its 53rd anniversary with a dance April 13 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger foods to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Youth Fiddle Divisions competitions, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Youth novice, intermediate and certified fiddlers compete in the contest. The Open/Champion Division competes at 6:30 p.m. after the second round of certified junior division. Free admission. Fiddlersofidaho.org.
Fest/TF
Eggstravaganza community event April 14 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N. Pre-register online at agf.org or at the door beginning at 9 a.m. Features an egg hunt at noon for ages 1 to fifth grade, with 10,000 eggs. Also a free meal, train and horse rides, bounce houses, petting zoo, photo booth, and prizes. Free to the public. Info: kidlink@agf.org or 208-736-0727.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. April 16 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of Chine” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. April 16. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Annual CSI Student Art Show opening, 7 to 9 p.m. April 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Performance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will present “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” by Carolyn Gage, at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Jennifer Miller performs the one-woman show that explores the experience of Joan of Arc and relates that experience to contemporary women. Discover the defiant, irreverent and clever Jeanne Romee, who remained true to her own visions. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 19, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Egg hunt/Jerome
Flashlight Easter egg hunt, April 19 in the park at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Bring Easter baskets or bags to search for eggs filled with candy and gifts. Twilight egg hunt: 7:30 p.m. for ages 2 to 6; one parent per child allowed to assist for the egg hunt. Flashlight egg hunt: 8:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 12; bring flashlights to hunt eggs in the dark, no parents allowed on the course. Arrive 30 minutes before the hunt for check-in. Cost is $5 a child or $14 per family of four and $3 for each additional child. Pre-registration is required by April 17. 208-324-3389.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 20; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon April 20 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The entry fee for the tournament is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Must be 18 or older to play. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.