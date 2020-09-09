Events calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 9
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Game Night online, 6 p.m. every Wednesday with an introduction to games such as Solo, Sushi Go, Hanami, Saboteur and more. Create a free account on BoardGameArena.com, and join the group. Also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing: meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “I’m Trying to Love Spiders” by Bethany Barton, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Friday, Sept. 11
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “Extreme Weather,” 7 p.m., and “We Are Stars” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Matt Broome, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; 18 and older.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Capcom Go, The Apollo Story” with sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Violent Universe” with sky tour, 7 p.m. The show is also scheduled for Sept. 19. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party, 8:45 p.m. to midnight Sept. 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Matt Broome, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; 18 and older.
Kayak tour/TF
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two sessions, Sept. 12 or Sept. 26, with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Learn about the history and traditions of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. The tour starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10 and includes one free beverage. Limited spaces; call Koto to reserve a spot.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
Painting/TF
Paint Night, 6:30 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; contact the Art of Hoppiness to register.
Dance class/TF
Country Swing class, 7 p.m. Sept. 14 through Sept. 17 outside on the patio between the CSI Fine Arts and Taylor buildings. The class focuses on the basics of country swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $100 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Adaptive Climbing Fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Koto will donate one-half of the profits made from beer sales to give back to the program. Come support and learn about the Adaptive Climbing program.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m.; the show is also scheduled for Sept. 22 and 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish class for beginners or those needing a refresher course, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 16 through Dec. 9, in the CSI Shields Building, Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish classes through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “Mix It Up” by Henre Tullet, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Photography class/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, Room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “Extreme Weather,” 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25, and “We Are Stars” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kevin Ware, 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson,“Trailblazers,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance depends on safety recommendations and artist availability. All seating is socially distanced with masks required. Parkinson performs a piano recital featuring four works, including Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune” and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program blends narration and a slideshow with a performance of masterpieces that forged new paths in classical music. Parkinson was coordinator of piano instruction at Brigham Young University-Idaho and is now professor of piano at Boise State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.
Fest/Shoshone
The 11th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering is Sept. 18-19 at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Free day shows begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and at 12 p.m. Sept. 19. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Friday night performers include The High Country Cowboys with the Panhandle Cowboys and A.K. Moss. Saturday night features Dom Flemons and Andy Hedges with Tony Argento and Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com or at the door. 208-886-7787.
Music/TF
Far Better Close By, 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “Pig the Pug” by Aaron Blabey, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Big Astronomy: People, Places, Discoveries” with sky tour, 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 26; “Mars: One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go, The Apollo Story” with sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
International Observe the Moon Night, 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Hollowed Collective, 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
