Events calendar

CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson,“Trailblazers,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance depends on safety recommendations and artist availability. All seating is socially distanced with masks required. Parkinson performs a piano recital featuring four works, including Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune” and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program blends narration and a slideshow with a performance of masterpieces that forged new paths in classical music. Parkinson was coordinator of piano instruction at Brigham Young University-Idaho and is now professor of piano at Boise State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.