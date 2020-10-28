Events calendar

 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Drive Thru Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 31, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Migrating Waterfowl, Gulls and Eagles: Wilson Lake Reservoir: 8 a.m.-noon at Wilson Lake Reservoir, Highway 25/Murtaugh Road, Hazelton. Free.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 1, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

Disco Halloween Party at Koto: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Art After School—We Are Going to Deck the Walls: 4 p.m.- Nov. 19, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 7, 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

9th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Realtors Conference Room, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.

Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 8, 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.

The Blue Jays: 9-11 p.m. at 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

Beer Yoga @ Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls. Free.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.- Nov. 14, 5 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.

Comedy Night w/ Derek Richards: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

LUNAFEST Virtual Film Series Benefiting Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho: 9 a.m.- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. at Twin Falls. $25.

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

