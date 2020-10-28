Events calendar

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
Drive Thru Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. at Primary Therapy Source, 254 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Elementary Kids Craft-Along: 5-6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Oct. 31, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Migrating Waterfowl, Gulls and Eagles: Wilson Lake Reservoir: 8 a.m.-noon at Wilson Lake Reservoir, Highway 25/Murtaugh Road, Hazelton. Free.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 1, 10 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
Disco Halloween Party at Koto: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Art After School—We Are Going to Deck the Walls: 4 p.m.- Nov. 19, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 7, 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
9th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Realtors Conference Room, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Idaho State TB Hospital Ghost Hunt: 8:30 p.m.- Nov. 8, 11 a.m. at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Ave., Gooding. $129 to $179.
The Blue Jays: 9-11 p.m. at 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
Beer Yoga @ Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls. Free.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.- Nov. 14, 5 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.
Comedy Night w/ Derek Richards: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
LUNAFEST Virtual Film Series Benefiting Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho: 9 a.m.- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. at Twin Falls. $25.
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Princeton, Acequia. $1,399.
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
