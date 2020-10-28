Events calendar

Disco Halloween Party at Koto: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Virtual Event. Free.

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Art After School—We Are Going to Deck the Walls: 4 p.m.- Nov. 19, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free.

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls.