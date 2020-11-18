Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the massive increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. Join for online board games! 208-733-2964. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/700956-0
Thursday, Nov. 19
LUNAFEST Virtual Film Series Benefiting Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho: 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Twin Falls. LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho along with a online auction fundraiser. 208-720-2644. Tickets $25. https://go.evvnt.com/697628-0
DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Princeton, Acequia. Two-day training course for DevOps. Tickets $1,399. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/devops-certification-training-course-in-acequia-id-tickets-98027082643
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. We are excited to be reopening the center to volunteers. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377512353
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. Adults and teens – join our adventure! We meet online every Thursday night for Dungeons & Dragons. Contact the library for more information. 208-733-2964. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Coaching seminar: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Pack CrossFit, 2346 Eldridge Ave., Twin Falls. This seminar will cover the following movements: toes to bar, kipping/butterfly pullups, bar/ring muscle ups, handstand push ups, & rowing. Tickets $100. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coaching-seminar-tickets-121758652407
Wendell Holiday Kickoff: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wendell Elementary School, 232 N. Boise St., Wendell. Craft show sponsored by the Wendell Chamber of Commerce. 208-320-3414. https://go.evvnt.com/702006-0
LifeVantage Academy: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Online live Zoom. LifeVantage Academy is a monthly training designed to help distributors take their business to the next level. Open to all. Tickets $25-$35. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lifevantage-academy-twin-falls-id-november-2020-tickets-121301376683
Miss Kimberly Scholarship Pageant: 7-9 p.m., Kimberly. Miss Kimberly Scholarship Pageant, live stream only. Thirteen young women are participating this year. Enjoy the talents of our community. 208-308-3738. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/709978-0
Sunday, Nov. 22
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098868977
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377514359
Twin Falls Public Library Book Club: “Reverie” by Ryan La Sala: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for an online book discussion of Ryan La Sala’s “Reverie.” 208-733-2964. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Fifth Annual Day of Giving: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Infinity Dental, 622 Center St. W., Kimberly. Annual Day of Giving FREE Dental Day. 208-423-5001. https://go.evvnt.com/703896-0
Thursday, Nov. 26
Gooding Gobbler: 8 a.m.- Nov. 27, 7:59 a.m., N. Valley Academy, 906 Main St., Gooding. Join us for the Seventh Annual 5k Fun Run, the Gooding Gobbler! Registration and check in is at 7 a.m., race starts at 8 a.m. 208-644-0131. https://www.active.com/gooding-id/running/distance-running-races/gooding-gobbler-2020
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377516365
Christmas in the Garden: 6 p.m.-10 p.m., through Jan. 1, Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Come and celebrate the season at Orton Botanical Garden! To provide for social distancing, we have made a one-way path through the garden that will allow you to see all the lights and sights. 208-861-5816. Tickets $5. https://go.evvnt.com/709192-0
Saturday, Nov. 28
Aaron Golay & the Original Sin: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Aaron Golay & his band The Original Sin are back at Koto. Come out and dance the night away with us. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098870983
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377518371
Art After School—The Art of the Gift: 4 p.m.- Dec. 17, 5 p.m., Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. The Magic Valley Arts Council’s Art After School—The Art of the Gift begins Dec. 1. 1st-3rd Grades Classes on Tuesdays with 4th-6th Grade Classes on Thursdays. Call 208.734.ARTS (2787) for details. 208-734-2787. https://go.evvnt.com/678122-0
Thursday, Dec. 3
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377520377
