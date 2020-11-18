Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the massive increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Virtual Board Game Night With Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m. Join for online board games! 208-733-2964. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/700956-0

Thursday, Nov. 19

LUNAFEST Virtual Film Series Benefiting Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho: 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Twin Falls. LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho along with a online auction fundraiser. 208-720-2644. Tickets $25. https://go.evvnt.com/697628-0

DevOps Certification Training Course in Acequia: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Princeton, Acequia. Two-day training course for DevOps. Tickets $1,399. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/devops-certification-training-course-in-acequia-id-tickets-98027082643