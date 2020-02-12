Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Garden class/TF
Idaho Victory Garden Course, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the University of Idaho Extension, Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Six hands-on classes that prepares your family to grow, eat and preserve fresh, healthy food. Cost is $45 a person or first family member, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled. Register: 208-734-9590 or andywest@uidaho.edu.
Youth party/TF
Teen Un-Valentine’s Day Party, 4:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Activities include crafts, games and snacks for teens in sixth through 12th grades. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music celebration/TF
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” a musical celebration with Idaho folklorist and musician Gary Eller, director of the Idaho Songs Project, 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. An evening of music and history with Eller performing forgotten songs about a few strong women of Idaho’s early days. Light refreshments. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Fundraiser/Jerome
German sausage and pancake supper, 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 N. Davis St. This is the 48th anniversary supper. Freewill offering. Information: 208-324-2842.
Friday, Feb. 14
Art reception/TF
“Refresh Your Space” open house for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Refreshments. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcome. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Karen (Hirai) Olen at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. She was born in the Minidoka Relocation Camp, raised near the settlement of Curry and attended Union School. Olen shares her family story about growing up in the rural community and the impact it continues to make on her life. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by the Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, starting at noon at 81 Browning Lane. Winners are based on the combined overall score for both days. This year’s races include a couple’s division and stick horse races for ages 10 and younger. The event also features concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ and a raffle to support a nonprofit. A team auction starts at 6:30 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill. To compete, sign-up from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mahoney’s. Bring chairs but no dogs. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free. A portion of the fees will be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot with registration at 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by the Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, continues at noon at 81 Browning Lane. Awards party is at 5:30 p.m. at 7 Fuego restaurant, Bellevue. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot continues with registration at 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Colt Ford, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Ford’s sixth studio album, named “Love Hope Faith,” is a follow-up to his “Thanks for Listening” in 2014. Tickets are $30 and are available at jerometickets.com.
Monday, Feb. 17
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Cooking class/TF
“Spätzle Noodles & More” cooking class, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. It’s a type of seasoned pasta or dumpling-style dough made with fresh eggs and found in the cuisines of southern Germany and Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, among others. Learn to make the classic German-style spätzle. Cost is $50. Register: 208-733-5477.
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish for beginners or those needing a refresher course, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through May 14, in the CSI Shields Building Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other and also learn about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow-Miller, 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Directed by Ivan Hardcastle, with music director Tyler Rands and choreographer Rachael Gerloch. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Presentation/Jerome
“Prohibition” conversation with Russel Tremayne of CSI, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Fest/TF
Japanese Wine Pairing, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Features pairing of four Japanese bites with unique wines. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Minidoka. Cost is $25 a person. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 21; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” Guest conductor and percussion soloist David Eyler of Concordia College performs marimba and tympani concertos, and conducts Wagner’s ‘Die Meistersinger Prelude.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. Feb. 21 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Heidemann’s presentation will be about Winchester products (except the firearms). He has been collecting these items for many years and will share his knowledge. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dance class/TF
East Coast Swing class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 25 through March 17, in the CSI Gym 304. The class focuses on the basics of East Coast swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
