Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Let’s Grow Workshop # 2 (Roots): Find Your Why & Root Cause Analysis: 9 a.m.-noon and 9-6 p.m., Twin Falls, TBD. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-2-roots-find-your-why-root-cause-analysis-tickets-133921373433

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377548461

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library D&D Night each Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/721558-0