Wednesday, Oct. 23
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence, with a discussion by guest scholar Kimberly Dill of CSI. Free. Reserve the books at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Presentation/TF
“Old School Climbing” photo slideshow by Eric Wildman, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open from dark to 9 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, through Oct. 31 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets available before and after worship service Oct. 27 and during the week when the church is open. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. 208-420-5147.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Lecture/Hailey
“Idaho Geology: From Pre-Cambrian to Cenozoic” presentation by Don J. Easterbrook, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Easterbrook is Emeritus Professor of Geology at Western Washington University and is author of “Geology of Sun Valley, Idaho” published in 2018. He has conducted geologic research in the Sawtooth Range, Rocky Mountains in Wyoming, the Cascade Range, New Zealand and Argentina. Free admission. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Family, couples and singles are welcome. First lesson is free, then it’s $3 per person. Also lessons on Oct. 30. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Youth party/TF
Teen Halloween Party for students in sixth through 12 grades, 4:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Games, treats and a costume contest. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Books of Magic: Moveable Type” by Kat Howard. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Vigil/TF
Voices Against Violence candlelight vigil, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., for domestic violence awareness. Coffee and cocoa provided. Information: jessica@vavmv.org or 208-613-9113.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Spettacolo,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 25
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Weary Times and Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comic fest/TF
Halloween ComicFest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Scramble City Comics, 561 Fillmore St. Fans new and old are welcome for fun events and free comics. Participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away Halloween-themed comic books free, with no purchase required. Info: halloweencomicfest.com.
Book/TF
Book launch event with local author Rebecca Bischoff, noon to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Bischoff celebrates the release of her new middle-grade book, “The Grave Digger,” a spooky historical novel set in the period after the Civil War. Also cookies, a raffle and prizes. Books are available for purchase. Free admission.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m.; and Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Halloween fest/TF
Trick-or-Treat Main Street, 2 to 4 p.m. along Main Avenue between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street in downtown Twin Falls. The event is presented by Twin Falls downtown merchants. Free. Info: facebook.com/tfdowntown or Susan Hall, 208-735-1105.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. The meal is spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages. Cost is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-10. Free for ages 5 and younger. Music provided by Marla Garrett, Buck Garrett and Theresa German. Proceeds go for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform a community concert at 6 p.m. at Full Life Family Church, 143 Locust St. N. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-733-5349.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 2, at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Music, party/TF
Koto’s Halloween Party at 9 p.m. and music by Tylor and the Train Robbers at 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Party/TF
Halloween Bash, 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the party at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at Canyon Crest or canyoncrestdining.com, or $15 at the door. Ages 21 and older.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 845 E. 500 S. Haunted maze starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. General admission is $10 and haunted admission is $12. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Iris program/Hagerman
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting and program, noon to 2 p.m. at Snake River Grill, 611 Frogs Landing. The program is by John Alleman on his gladiolus. Alleman is a well-known hybridizer and has won many awards. Yearly dues are $10 to join. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 7 p.m. for the normal maze, with hauntings from dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6, the Saturday Haunted Forest for age 10 and younger is $12 and $15 for ages 11 and older. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Haunted/Jackpot
Haunted Forest Zombie Run and Trunk for Treat, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Jackpot National Forest at Cactus Petes Hotel and Casino, 1385 U.S. Highway 93, Jackpot, Nevada. The free event is for all ages. A waiver needs to be signed for all participants in the zombie run. Anyone under the age of 17 must have a parent sign the form. Info: 833-452-2576 or jackpotnvtourism@gmail.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Halloween Dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Raeburn Ormand is caller, and cuers from the floor. Costumes are optional. All mainstream and plus square dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger food to share.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Music/TF
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform at 10:30 a.m. at Full Life Family Church, 143 Locust St. N. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-733-5349.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, through Oct. 31 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets available before and after the worship service and during the week when the church is open. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. 208-420-5147.
Monday, Oct. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Party/TF
“Scarier than...” Halloween party and costume contest, 7 p.m. at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N. Tickets are $20 and include light appetizers, two drinks, dancing, fortune telling and a costume contest. Ages 21 and older. The event will donate to a local nonprofit.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Next week
Youth fest/TF
Spooky Scavenger Hunt for elementary-aged students, 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Film/TF
Scary Movie Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open from dark to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Stories/TF
Storytime and trick or treating, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features a special storytime with a guest reader and trick-or-treating downtown. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s Halloween Costume Contest for lunchtime members, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 31 at 530 Shoshone St. W. Congregate members are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Bish Street Trunk-or-Treat, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road.
Fest/TF
Middlekauff Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Middlekauff Ford, 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Features a family-friendly trick-or-treating event. Free. 208-736-2480.
Haunted mazes/TF
Halloween Haunted Mazes with a Harry Potter theme, hosted by Twin Falls Rotary Club After Hours, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s School of Wizardery and Magic for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, cookie decorating, face painting, and trick-or-treat bags with candy and other prizes. Admission is $3 per person or a school supply from the lists. The event helps with school supplies, hygiene items and field trips for students in need in the Twin Falls area. Information and supply lists: rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze.
Festival/TF
Twin Falls Alternative Festival, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 indoors at River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., corner of Falls Avenue East and the road to Shoshone Falls. A free event for families with games for all ages, candy and prizes. To help at the event or donate candy, call 208-733-3133.
Fest/Jerome
Second annual Main Street Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along East Main Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street. The event is presented by the Jerome Spirit Committee.
Parade/Kimberly
Kimberly’s annual Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 31: Line-up for the parade at 5:05 p.m. at LA Thomas building. Parade starts at 5:15 p.m., heading north on Main Street, right on Monroe Street and east to Kimberly City Park. Trunk-or-treat is 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the park and provided by Kimberly Business Owners Association and the community (participants invited to park cars facing the park, 4:30 to 5 p.m.). Costumes are welcome. Info: Travis Shepherd, 208-423-5001.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Dia de Muertos event, hosted by the CSI Diversity Council, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the student union in the Taylor Building. The event includes music, crafts and games.
Music/TF
Bar J Wranglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a pre-show features Jacobson Fiddle and Guitar Studio. Tickets are $15 and are available at Vicker’s Western Store in Twin Falls and Ace Hardware in Gooding. Proceeds go to the O’Leary Middle School band instrument scholarship program.
Fundraiser/Buhl
“Music of Our I-Land” show, Nov. 1 and 2 at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Dinner starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show with music and more. Proceeds benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship fund and the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 per person and available at Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; Hair ‘n Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449. Donations of nonperishable items will be accepted for the Buhl Food Pantry to help those in need in the community and Toys for Tots, toys for Magic Valley children.
Music/Hailey
Che Apalache, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ performing arts series. The four-man string band is based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The band’s style blends South American music and American bluegrass. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members or $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student admission is $15 and $27.50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festival/TF
Annual Holiday Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N. Handmade gifts from local artisans.Admission is a nonperishable food item or a donation.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Our Savior Lutheran Church Harvest Festival, 464 Carriage Lane N. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m.; you don’t need to be present to win. 208-420-5147.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from Magic Valley.
Harvest fest/TF
St. Edwards Harvest Festival, 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Edward the Confessor Parish Hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E. The festival features a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine, silent auction, raffle and an indoor children’s carnival. Cost is $8 for adult, $5 for children under 12 or $25 per family (two adults and four children under 18).
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s Quarter Auction Frenzy, noon Nov. 2 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lunch served at noon with a hot potato bar and chili with all the fixings, followed by the quarter auction with prizes and silent auction at 1 p.m. Tickets available at the door: $5 a person or $20 per family. 208-324-5642.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.